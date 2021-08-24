Afghanistan Crisis: Singapore Offers RASF Aircraft To Help US Evacuate Refugees

Singapore has offered an Air Force tanker aircraft to help the United States airlift evacuees from Afghanistan. The helping hand was extended by Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong after he held talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris. On Monday, PM Lee announced the decision after a bilateral meet between the diplomats.

"I mentioned to Vice President that we knew that the US was conducting an evacuation operation of refugees from Afghanistan, and Singapore would like to offer to the US the use or aircraft in or help with the airlift," PM Lee.

The aircraft is one of the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) best A330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT). The RASF MRTT has an onboard capacity of 266 passengers or 37,000kg of cargo. It is often used for the evacuation of injured or sick personnel. It is also capable of air-to-air refuelling. The tanker aircraft has attained full operational independence in April and enhanced the Singapore Armed Forces' capability to contribute to international humanitarian assistance and domestic disaster relief, PTI reported.

During the press conference, PM Lee also acknowledged the Biden administration's "considerable blood and treasure" invested in the war-torn nation over a span of 20 years. Supporting Biden's decision, PM Lee added that he "understands Mr Biden's reasons" and expressed his gratefulness for US intervention to curb Taliban-induced violence in the past years. Hoping that Afghanistan does not become an "epicenter for terrorism," PM Lee stressed the US repositions in the Asia-Pacific to collaborate for resistance against terrorism. He also urged countries to focus and ensure the "safety and security of civilians" in the war-torn nation and mentioned that the world is "watching developments in Afghanistan very closely."

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris has thanked PM Lee for the "generous offer" and looked forward to "following up on that discussion." She also noted that Singapore also deployed personnel in Afghanistan in support of the International Security Assistance Force (ISEF). The ISEF was a UN Security Council-administered training program for the Afghan Security Forces. It was instrumental in rebuilding key government institutions.

US VP Kamala Harris' three-day tour to Singapore included major collabs

The diplomats also signed other major agreements regarding enhanced cooperation, defence, and cybersecurity. During the meet, the countries have also unanimously decided to deepen collaboration on the climate crisis. Harris was in Singapore as a part of a three-day tour in Southeast Asia to establish the US' commitment to the Indo-Pacific.

