Afghanistan Crisis: Taliban Capture Jalalabad, Kabul Only City Under Afghan Govt Control

The Taliban have moved closer to reaching a military takeover of Afghanistan after seizing additional major cities, leaving only the isolated capital Kabul to conquer. On Sunday, August 15, the terror organisation took control of the vital eastern city of Jalalabad, only hours after capturing the northern anti-Taliban bastion of Mazar-i-Sharif, completing an unprecedented 10-day rout of government forces and warlord militias.

Taliban capture Jalalabad

"The Taliban white flags were all over the city when we woke up this morning. They came in without a fight," Ahmad Wali, a resident of Jalalabad, confirmed a claim made by the Taliban on social media, according to reports.

As the Taliban effectively surrounded Kabul, President Ashraf Ghani's government appeared to be left with few options: either prepare for a deadly battle for the city or capitulate. Ghani attempted to project authority with a nationwide address on Saturday, in which he spoke of "re-mobilising" the troops while seeking a "political solution" to the issue.

However, the loss of Mazar-i-Sharif and Jalalabad is a double headache for Ghani and his government. It gave the Taliban, who have militants within an hour's drive of Kabul, complete control of any negotiated capital surrender.

Kabul only major Afghan city in govt control

President Joe Biden has authorised the deployment of an additional 1,000 US troops to Kabul to assist in the emergency evacuation of embassy staff and thousands of Afghans who served for US forces and now fear Taliban retaliation. This was on top of the 3,000 American troops sent in recent days and the 1,000 who remained in Afghanistan after President Joe Biden stated in May that the 20-year military presence in Afghanistan would be phased out by September 11.

Given the failure of the Afghan military forces, that move has drawn more scrutiny, but he claimed Saturday that he had no option. "Two Republicans and two Democrats preceded me as the fourth president to preside over American troop deployment in Afghanistan. I would not, and will not, hand over this battle to a fifth-generation," Biden stated.

Taliban fighters immediately gained control of Mazar-i-Sharif. "They are riding around in their cars and motorcycles, shooting into the air in joy," Atiqullah Ghayor, who lives near the city's famous blue mosque, told the media.

The dominant attitude among Kabul residents and the tens of thousands who have sought safety there in recent weeks has been one of uncertainty and fear. Individual Afghan soldiers, units, and even entire divisions have surrendered, allowing the Taliban to gather even more vehicles and military weapons in preparation for their rapid assault, said reports.

(Picture Credit: AP)