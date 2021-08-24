Speaking about the condition in Afghanistan, former Vice President and the current 'acting' President Amrullah Saleh has said that the Taliban has been committing human rights violations in certain regions of Afghanistan. He said that the situation in the Andarab valley of the northern Baghlan province has been deteriorating as the Taliban are not allowing food and fuel in the region.

Amrullah Saleh on Taliban issue

A day after protests by the Afghan civilians against the Taliban from certain regions of Afghanistan, reports are surfacing that the terrorist group is now restricting basic necessities into the Andarab valley. Earlier, they faced local resistance from the people near the Panjshir valley. The protest was led by Ahmad Massoud, son of a renowned anti-Taliban figure, Ahmad Shah Massoud. It has been reported that around 300 Taliban terrorists were killed in the attack in Andarab. The escalations in resistance against the terrorist group were also witnessed from Kapisa located in North-East Afghanistan.

Talibs aren't allowing food & fuel to get into Andarab valley. The humanitarian situation is dire. Thousands of women & children have fled to mountains. Since the last two days Talibs abduct children & elderly and use them as shields to move around or do house search. — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 23, 2021

It is understood that civilians were said to be joining hands with the Northern Alliance for protesting against the terrorist group. The protest was said to be supported by the 'caretaker' of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh who warned the Taliban from entering the Panjshir valley. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Talibs have massed forces near the entrance of Panjshir a day after they got trapped in ambush zones of neighbouring Andarab valley and hardly went out in one piece. There are terrains to be avoided."

Later, speaking on the situation in the mountain regions he said that the group is not allowing food and fuel to enter the valley. As a result, women and children have fled to the mountains as the Taliban have been abducting children and elderly people for using them as shields.

Situation in Afghanistan

Amid the ongoing evacuation process in Afghanistan, the UN humanitarian agencies have also warned of not being able to bring emergency supplies to the country. Further, WHO Regional Director Richard Brennan also said that around 500 tonnes of medical supplies which was scheduled to be delivered this week, is not yet been brought into the country.

(Image Credits: Facebook/AP)