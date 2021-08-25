Afghanistan Crisis: Taliban Seals Kabul Airport, Says 'won't Let Any More Afghans Leave'

In a significant development, the Taliban on Wednesday sealed the Kabul Airport and announced that they would no longer let Afghans leave the country. This comes a day after Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid addressed a press conference where he rejected evacuation extensions by nations and said that the terror outfit was not going to allow any more Afghans to leave the country. Clamping down on the rights of their own citizens, the Taliban has announced that while foreigners were allowed to go towards the Airport, all Afghan nationals will be stopped.

“We are not in favour of allowing Afghan nationals to leave. They (the Americans) have the opportunity, they have all the resources, they can take all the people that belong to them, but we are not going to allow Afghans to leave, and we will not extend the deadline," he said.

Kabul Airport closed

There have been several reports of targeted killings against civilians who have been forced to stay back in Afghanistan. Reports of house-to-house searches, schools being burnt, and rights of Afghanistan women being clamped have also come forward. To escape the Taliban regime, Afghan citizens have been flocking to airports. Heart-wrenching images and clips have emerged from the Kabul Airport over the last week.

Thousands of desperate civilians have tried to run behind flights or military planes taking off from the tarmac. Last week, Afghan civilians were captured clinging to the undercarriage and landing gear of a C-17 Globemaster. Two Afghans including a youth footballer lost their lives during the incident after falling from mid-air.

However, Afghans who have not reached the airport are now trapped under the Taliban regime. As per the latest reports, the way to the Kabul Airport has been shut by the Taliban.

The timing of the Taliban's decision also assumes significance amid the approaching August 31 deadline of the US pullout. In an interview with Al Jazeera this week, the Taliban had accused the US of evacuating 'Afghan experts' and taking engineers and doctors out of the country. It had said, “We ask them (US) to stop this process. This country needs their expertise. They should not be taken to other countries.”