Afghanistan Crisis: UK To Provide Homes To 140 Refugees Who Aided British Troops

Amidst an overwhelming global refugee crisis, the UK has announced that it would provide temporary homes for up to 140 refugees who have previously worked with British forces. Since August 13, a total of 13,708 people have been evacuated by British troops from the Afghanistan. Meanwhile, thousands of Afghans, including contractors and security guards, who aided the British troops during their deployment in the Asian country have been left to their fate as London continues to lift its protection.

We have been informed by the Home Office of its plans to temporarily house refugee families who have worked with our military forces in Afghanistan.

Read more at: https://t.co/RH88X27hmD pic.twitter.com/NTxTQaK5o8 — West Northamptonshire Council (@WestNorthants) August 25, 2021

On Wednesday, the leader of the West Northamptonshire Council Jonathan Nunn asserted that the Afghan residents had supported the British forces in “dangerous and challenging” times and now it was not their turn to support those who were crisis-hit. Reiterating his willingness to support the displaced Afghans, he announced that the council will provide accommodation and support until the government resettles the refugees with long-term homes.

“In the days ahead, we will be involving and working closely with local community and faith groups in this process and it will become clearer as to how our council and local communities are able to support these families to help give them the best start possible,” Nunn said in a statement.

Amrullah Saleh exposes Pakistan

Recently, the caretaker president of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh spoke to Republic Media Network, wherein he revealed details of a possible deal with the Taliban, the role of Pakistan in the conflict and the colossal “misjudgment” of the American administration. Labelling the Taliban as “barbaric, brutal and vengeful”, Saleh asserted that the Afghan government was unwilling to take part in the ‘Taliban Emirate'. He also highlighted the role of Pakistan in fuelling the war and supporting the insurgents. “The US should acknowledge publicly it is Pakistan defeating them, not Taliban who do not know what are they fighting for.”

Afghanistan and Russia share a border with several ex-Soviet republics in Central Asia. Despite the fact that the extremist group is technically banned in Russia, the Kremlin has been cautiously bullish about it since its capture of power in Kabul on Aug 15. The political office of the Taliban in Qatar informed Arab media on Tuesday that it has "excellent connections" with Russia and China.

Image: AP