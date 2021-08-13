Afghanistan Crisis: UN Chief Guterres 'closely' Following Escalation ‘with Deep Concern’

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following with "deep concerns" the developments in Afghanistan and hopes that the discussions in Doha between representatives of the Afghanistan government and Taliban will restore the pathway to a negotiated settlement to the ongoing conflict, his spokesman has said. The United Nations is particularly concerned about the shift of fighting to urban areas, where the potential for civilian harm is even greater. The spokesperson added that they are not blind to the suffering of the Afghan civilians.

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said at the daily press briefing on Thursday, “I can tell you that the Secretary-General is following, with deep concern, developments in Afghanistan, including the latest fighting in Herat and Kandahar."

He continued, "We are particularly concerned about the shift of fighting to urban areas, where the potential for civilian harm is even greater. We are not blind to the suffering of the civilians who are caught in the crossfire in urban environments. As to whether or not they have breached an agreement signed with the US, that is for the parties who have signed the agreement to declare whether or not a party is in breach.”

A massive humanitarian crisis

The ongoing conflict in Afghanistan meant that 18.4 million people require serious humanitarian assistance. The conflict has already displaced up to 390,000 people this year alone and the humanitarian organisations continue to operate in Afghanistan. The UN spokesperson further said, “I can tell you that many people are arriving in Kabul and other large cities, seeking safety from the conflict and other threats.” At the same time, different relief agencies are working round the clock on the field to make guidelines to assist people during displacement, conflict, floods and protection.

The humanitarian community that consists of both the UN and other non-governmental organisations will continue to assist people in Afghanistan. However, the UN says that the severe security concerns make the relief operations a task that cannot be done without requiring military personnel. According to the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), in the first half of this year, the number of women and children getting injured or killed in the first half of this year was more than at any time since records began. Afghanistan’s maternal mortality ratio is one of the highest in the world. UNFPA is trying to help women and children in conflict regions to avoid further deaths.