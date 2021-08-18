Afghanistan Crisis: UN Urges Taliban To Stand Firmly By Promises Made To Country

As the Taliban seized several parts of Afghanistan, lakhs of civilians have been living in a state of fear of being brutally killed or tortured by the extremist group. Reacting to the current humanitarian crisis, the United Nations (UN) has underlined around 18 million people in Afghanistan need urgent assistance. It also noted, "one in three children" is expected to be severely malnourished this year. Speaking via Zoom from the capital Kabul, the agency’s chief of field operations & emergencies, Mustapha Ben Messaoud, reported seeing hungry infants, some with terrible wounds after clashes between the country’s new rulers and Afghan Security Forces. “In Kandahar, I have seen the direct impacts of this recent flare in fighting and that impact is severely malnourished children I have seen injured in such a way, that it’s difficult to describe, young children, as young as 10 months,” he said.

WHO medical assistance was forced to halt by Taliban

Explaining the ground situation in Kabul, Ben Messaoud said that the situation was "improving", although mobile health teams from the World Health Organization (WHO) had been forced to halt operations in recent days, owing to insecurity. “There is great need there that we need to attend to,” the UNICEF official added. The recent fighting has also taken a heavy toll on an already fragile health system, which faces “a shortage of essential medical supplies and equipment in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic", said WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic. 'Needs assessment and service delivery by mobile health teams is on hold for the past 24 hours and that’s due to security and the unpredictable situation in Kabul."

Chilling reports of human rights abuses

UN human rights office spokesperson Rupert Colville underlined that the chilling reports of human rights abuses, and of restrictions on the rights of individuals, especially women and girls, in some parts of the country have been captured over the past few weeks. Such reports continue to be received, added Colville. He further said that the Taliban spokesperson had issued several statements including pledging an amnesty for those who worked for the previous Government. "They have also pledged to be inclusive. They have said women can work and girls can go to school," said Colville. "Such promises will need to be honoured, and for the time being - again understandably, given past history - these declarations have been greeted with some uncertainty. Nevertheless, the promises have been made, and whether or not they are honoured or broken will be closely scrutinized."

Earlier on August 16, during a briefing to an emergency session of the Security Council, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for international unity on Afghanistan. He termed the video of desperate Afghans trying to escape the Taliban at Kabul airport "a matter of great concern" for all. Guterres appealed for the Council to stand as one, and ensure that human rights are upheld, humanitarian aid continues, and that the country does not again become a platform for terrorism.

