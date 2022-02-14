Afghanistan Crisis: UNICEF Says Kabul Hospital Gets 8 Malnourished Children On Daily Basis

As Afghanistan's social and economic situation is witnessing a continuous deterioration under the hardline Islamist Taliban regime, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has voiced serious alarm on Sunday about the circumstance of malnourished children, revealing that the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul gets up to eight starving children every day.

Taking to Twitter, UNICEF said, "The Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital receives up to eight cases each day of children suffering complications associated with severe acute malnutrition.”"

Furthermore, the United Nations has also been concerned about the spreading of measles in Afghanistan, which killed tens of Afghan citizens last month. According to the UN, 95 children perished from measles and starvation in the northwestern Ghor region in the last month. This comes at a time when Afghanistan's health system is on the verge of collapse and in desperate need of foreign assistance and support.

One million Afghan children might perish from severe acute malnutrition: UNICEF

In addition to this, earlier, UN Children's Fund in Afghanistan had also stressed that if "urgent actions" are not adopted, then one million Afghan children might perish from severe acute malnutrition. UNICEF stated in a tweet that it is giving high-energy peanut paste to children to help them recover.

According to Tolo News, despite the increased number of children suffering from malnutrition, no malnutrition treatment centres exist in Afghanistan. The number of malnourished children in Afghanistan is estimated to be approximately 4.4 million. The combined consequences of COVID-19, violence, drought, as well as the economic crisis, according to a WFP assessment, have significantly impacted livelihood and people's access to food.

Afghanistan crisis

Furthermore, since the Taliban gained power in Kabul on August 15, the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has worsened significantly. Foreign aid has been cut off, Afghan state assets have been frozen, and international sanctions imposed on the Taliban have pushed the already impoverished country into a full-blown economic catastrophe.

As per media reports, it has been evaluated that approximately 90% of Afghanistan's 38 million people are currently relying on assistance and nearly 3 million Afghans are internally displaced due to drought, conflict, and starvation, according to the UN.

