Afghanistan Crisis: US Clarifies Who Should Come To Kabul Airport Amid Evacuation Efforts

While governments across the globe scramble efforts to evacuate their citizens from war-ravaged Afghanistan amid concerns of the new Taliban rulers, the United States embassy in Kabul on August 23 has put up a list regarding who should come to Hamid Karzai International Airport. US President Joe Biden has already clarified that evacuations could go beyond the deadline set for next week. The American troops, whose withdrawal met with Taliban re-conquering the country after two decades, has already overseen the evacuations of around 30,000 people since the insurgents entered the Afghan capital, Kabul.

Even though the Taliban’s public rhetoric is that they will respect the rights of Afghans, the people are terrified considering their 1996-2001 ‘iron fist’ rule in which they imposed stringent interpretation of Sharia law. Hence, most vulnerable people are seeking to flee the nation as governments across the globe try to bring their citizens home. As chaos engulfs several airports in Afghanistan including Hamid Karzai International Airport, the US embassy in the country has clarified which persons should gather for evacuations.

Who should come to Hamid Karzai International Airport?

According to an official release by the American mission in Afghanistan, the following people should come to the airport:

If you are a U.S. citizen, U.S. lawful permanent resident, immigrant visa applicant, or are affiliated with the U.S. government and have received specific instructions to travel to the Hamid Karzai International Airport, follow the instructions you have been given.

If you have begun the SIV or the P1/P2 process, you will be given instructions on next steps. Please understand, however, that this process may take an extended period.

If you are not a part of the above groups, but are seeking to leave Afghanistan and are part of an organized private effort to evacuate, please do not come to the airport until you have received specific instructions to travel to the Hamid Karzai International Airport from our flight organizer.

If you have questions or need to submit additional information, please visit the State Department website or the U.S. Embassy Kabul website for additional details.

If you do not have a verified invitation, you will not be allowed into the airport or on to an evacuation flight.

The US embassy release came as a firefight broke out between unidentified gunmen, Western forces and Afghan guards at the North Gate of Kabul airport on August 23 leaving one dead, said German armed forces. Afghan guard was killed in the firefight that reportedly involved US and German forces. The German army informed the incident on Twitter without specifying if the Afghan who died was a Taliban militant or not. Meanwhile, Biden has already noted in a press briefing that "Let me be clear, the evacuation of thousands from Kabul is going to be hard and painful" and it would have been the same "no matter when it began."

He added, "We have a long way to go and a lot could still go wrong."

IMAGE: AP