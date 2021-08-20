Afghanistan Crisis: Women Journalists Accuse Taliban Of 'barring' Them From Working

Days after the Taliban gained control over Kabul following the fall of the Afghan government, Women journalists in the war-torn country claimed that they are not being allowed to work by the Taliban. This is completely contradictory to what Taliban had said about women being allowed to work in correspondence with Sharia law.

According to TOLO News, women have asked the Taliban to respect their right to work. Accusing the Taliban of not allowing her to enter her office, Shabnam Khan Dawran, an anchor at RTA (Radio Television Afghanistan) said that she wanted to return to work but was not allowed to do so.

"I was told that you are not allowed to work as the regime has changed," she said, whereas, another journalist Khadija, was also banned by the Taliban from working.

'Taliban committed to providing women with their rights based on Islam'

Khadija said that although she went to the office, she was not allowed to enter her workplace and later, other colleagues were also stopped from doing so. She further said that she even talked to her new director, who was appointed by the Taliban, but to no avail.

"They told us that a decision will be made soon about our work. There has been a change in the programs, they broadcast their desired programs, there are no female presenters and female journalists," revealed Khadija.

After taking control of Afghanistan, the Taliban in their first press conference had said that the rights of women will be respected with the framework of Islamic law.

"Taliban are committed to providing women with their rights based on Islam. Women can work in the health sector and other sectors where they are needed and there will be no discrimination against them," said Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, assuring that the group is committed to providing women with their rights based on Islam.

Taliban had announced a "general amnesty" for officials

Earlier, the Taliban had announced a "general amnesty" for all Afghan government officials, including women, urging them to return to work. However, residents reacted cautiously and only a few women took to the streets as they seem to be aware of the Taliban's brutal pariah regime from 1996-2001 when girls were barred from going to school and people were stoned to death.

Afghanistan's future is hanging in balance since the takeover and thousands of Afghans fled the country and took shelter in other neighbouring nations in order to save their lives.

(With inputs from agency)

Image Credits: AP