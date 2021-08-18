Afghanistan Crisis: Young Couple Breathe A Sigh Of Relief After Being Evacuated To Germany

As Taliban fighters captured Kabul on Sunday, August 17, following the collapse of President Ashraf Ghani’s government, hundreds of thousands of Afghan nationals fleed the country and took shelter in other neighbouring countries in order to save their lives. The visuals from the Kabul airport had shown a sea of people pushing and fighting to get inside the cabin from the only ladder connected to the front door.

One such image of a couple, who were evacuated to Germany, was shared by a Twitter user named Der Gepardkommandant, who wrote, "An image is worth a 1000 words! This beautiful young couple express their exhausted, but happy faces. They made it out, thanks to the hard work of the German #Luftwaffe and #Fallschirmjäger. Welcome to us and enjoy your freedom![sic]."

An image is worth a 1000 words!

This beautiful young couple express their exhausted, but happy faces. They made it out, thanks to the hard work of the German #Luftwaffe and #Fallschirmjäger. Welcome to us and enjoy your freedom!#Afghanishtan #evacuation #Kabul #Bundeswehr pic.twitter.com/XoXi3rBIP2 — Der Gepardkommandant (@gepardtatze) August 17, 2021

Speaking shortly after landing in Germany, the couple said they were part of a lucky few evacuated by NATO armies. They were reportedly on the first of many flights organised by Germany to rescue Afghans who are at risk from Taliban insurgents.

Evacuees felt a sigh of relief upon landing in Germany

As per the report, on Wednesday, August 18, around 130 people were evacuated by German military planes from Kabul airport. The German airline Lufthansa also put on special flights to fly evacuees from Tashkent, adding that it would add more such flights in the next few days. More than 260 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan by the German army so far. The German government was heavily criticised by the Opposition after the first evacuation mission left Kabul with just seven people on board on Monday.

Flights were also scheduled to leave from Qatar's capital Doha as well as other neighbouring countries to carry out the evacuation process in the war-torn country.

Australia begins evacuations

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison informed on Wednesday that the first evacuation flight had left Kabul. The plane carrying 26 people landed at an Australian base in the United Arab Emirates. Passengers included Australian nationals, Afghans with Australian visas, he said, adding that the flights will continue to operate in order to rescue people from Afghanistan. As per the report over 2,000 diplomats and civilians have been evacuated since the Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital on Sunday.

Image Credits: @Bw_Einsatz/Twitter