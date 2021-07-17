Afghanistan: Curbs Imposed In Kandahar Amid Violence; Movement Of Citizens Restricted

A curfew has been enforced in the Afghan city of Kandahar to curb the violence that heightened due to clashes between the Afghan forces and Taliban fighters. According to ANI, restrictions on movement will be in place from 9 pm until 5 am as reported by Sputnik. The military security council in Kandahar recommended that residents staying in other parts of Afghanistan should not return to the city until they are notified.

Kandahar has been the centre of the massive surge in the violence infused by the Taliban after insurgents launched multiple attacks to get hold of the provinces of Kandahar. Commandos of the Afghanistan National Army have been deployed to counter Taliban resurgence in respective disaster zones.

Curfew comes after Kandahar commander killed

The violence has surged since the foreign forces withdrew from Afghanistan. Since then, the Taliban has been trying to seize the new territory, US officials have shown their cooperation as they are holding talks with countries neighbouring Afghanistan to support the Afghan Defense Forces. Other countries in south and central Asia have also been trying to mediate peace talks.

The curfew was imposed hours after the Kandahar special forces commander, Sediq Karzai was killed in clashes with the Taliban over control of the town of Spin Boldak that lays on the border with Pakistan. The commander was killed in what is being described as a Taliban crossfire.

Indian photojournalist loses life amid clashes

During the violence, Indian photojournalist Danish Siddique was also killed. Siddiqui had been posted with the Afghan special forces based in the southern province of Kandahar where he had been giving updates about the clashes between Afghan commandos and Taliban fighters.

Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay had tweeted the news, stating he was 'deeply disturbed by the killing of a friend'. In the tweet, he mentioned that he had met the photojournalist just two weeks ago. "Deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend, Danish Seddiqi in Kandahar last night. The Indian Journalist & winner of the Pulitzer Prize was embedded with Afghan security forces. I met him 2 weeks ago before his departure to Kabul. Condolences to his family & Reuters.".

Deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend, Danish Seddiqi in Kandahar last night. The Indian Journalist & winner of Pulitzer Prize was embedded with Afghan security forces. I met him 2 weeks ago before his departure to Kabul. Condolences to his family & Reuters. pic.twitter.com/sGlsKHHein — Farid Mamundzay फरीद मामुन्दजई فرید ماموندزی (@FMamundzay) July 16, 2021

(Source-ANI)