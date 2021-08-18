Afghanistan Defence Min Urges Interpol To Arrest & Punish Ashraf Ghani For Fleeing Country

Afghanistan’s Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi urged Interpol on August 18 to arrest the former President of the country, Ashraf Ghani for “selling out the motherland” as the latter chose to flee the country amid the Taliban crisis. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Mohammadi said that the government official who chose to "sell out the motherland" should be “punished and arrested”, while adding the hashtag #InterpolArrestGhani. Earlier, the Afghan embassy in Tajikistan also requested Interpol to detain Ghani over embezzlement charges.

This came after the Taliban on August 15 completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. However, at the same time, Ghani submitted his resignation and fled abroad, escorted by cars filled with cash, as the Russian embassy told Sputnik on Monday. As Ghani drew global criticism for leaving the war-ravaged nation and pushing Afghan nationals to the brink of uncertainty, the Afghan embassy in Tajikistan’s Dushanbe replaced his image with former Vice president of the country Amrullah Saleh. Saleh declared himself as the ‘caretaker’ President.

#LIVE | Afghan Embassy in Tajikistan removes Ashraf Ghani's picture, replaced with Amrullah Saleh.



Watch updates here - https://t.co/L6XhAE4tXg pic.twitter.com/mKNti0dpjB — Republic (@republic) August 18, 2021

Afghan Central Bank's Head Questions Ghani-led Govt

Head of Afghanistan’s Central bank Ajmal Ahmady has left Kabul and questioned the loyalty of Afghan Security Forces. In a Twitter thread on Monday, relaying the first-hand account of the turn of events in the war-torn country, Ahmady blamed the now-former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and even his “inexperienced” advisors for the country’s rapid and chaotic fall to the Taliban. He also detailed how he worked at the bank until terrorists were at the gates of the city. The acting governor also said that the US dollar supplies were dwindling while describing how he escaped the capital on a military flight.

"Seems difficult to believe, but there remains a suspicion as to why (Afghan National Security Forces) left posts so quickly," Ahmady said while referring to some of the claims made by some of the pro-government military leaders stating that the army’s capitulation in northern Afghanistan was the outcome of a conspiracy. He said, “There is something left unexplained.”

Meanwhile, even though the Taliban has pledged a peaceful transfer of power, now the ex-Vice President of the country Amrullah Saleh made it clear that he “will never bow to Taliban.” Reports have stated that it appeared that Saleh has retreated to the last remaining holdout which is the Panjshir Valley in the northeast of Kabul. “I won't disappoint millions who listened to me. I will never be under one ceiling with the Taliban. NEVER," he wrote in English on Twitter on Sunday, before going underground.

IMAGE: Twitter/ANI/PTI