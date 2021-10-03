Afghanistan: Displaced Mother Sells Infant To Pay For Treatment Of Ill Daughter

An unfortunate Afghan woman had to sell her infant due to poverty after being displaced from the Baghlan province to Kabul, reported ANI. According to a report published in TOLO News, the woman named Lailuma had to sell her one and a half-year-old infant for treating her another 13-year-old daughter, who was very sick and needed immediate treatment.

Lailuma used to live in a tent in Kabul and been left with no other option had to opt for the unfortunate option of selling her baby for 30,000 Afghani (INR 24,850 approximately). She also said that her husband has been missing for a year and she has no other means of income.

Challenges faced by displaced families in Afghanistan

Since the Taliban took over the Afghan capital, a large number of families were displaced and are currently living in Kabul. However, their difficulties are on a rise due to the approaching winters resulting in sick children and fewer amenities. The families currently living in tents are facing the cruel cold weather.

Also, no help from the Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees has been extended to the displaced families. Speaking on the same, a displaced woman from Takhar said that people from the Ministry of Refugees came to the tents and did a survey. However, no help has been provided so far. "We will starve if this situation continues", she added.

Meanwhile, a large number of families were displaced after the Taliban take over and are now living in tents in Kabul.

Earlier, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has informed that Afghanistan is facing the collapse of health care facilities. Moreover, the IFRC has warned that there will be hunger in the country if the money and aid do not reach there within few weeks. The International Fund for Relief and Development (IFRC) is seeking more than 36 million Swiss francs (USD 38.44 million) to help the Afghan Red Crescent help individuals in desperate need.

(With ANI inputs, Image: AP)