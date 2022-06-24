Afghanistan Earthquake: 5 Killed, 11 Injured In Aftershocks In Eastern Region Of Paktika

An aftershock that hit the area of eastern Afghanistan's Paktika on Friday just two days after the powerful earthquake struck the region levelled scores of mud-brick homes and claimed at least 1,150 lives.

A 4.2 magnitude quake was registered in southeastern Afghanistan killing five more in the hard-hit Gayan District and injuring 11 others, state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported. The aftershocks were felt in Afghanistan with the epicentre located in exact same place as of Wednesday's earthquake.

The 38 million people nation was already simmering under the worst economic crisis when the natural calamity wreaked widespread destruction. Several kids have been facing severe malnutrition due to food shortages and lack of jobs as millions plunged into poverty due to 20 years of war waged by the United States on the Afghan territory.

The Taliban linked to terrorism was cut off from the international monetary system after the US army withdrawal from Kabul in August last year. As the country now reels under the devastating impact of the major quake, the worst in several decades, local Red Crescent, UN World Food Program and other humanitarian agencies have scrambled to assist the vulnerable families with food and other emergency needs.

Afghans carry a relative killed in an earthquake to a burial site l in Gayan village, in Paktika province, Afghanistan. A powerful earthquake struck a rugged, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday. Credit: AP

Death toll from the quake has risen to 1,150

Taliban director of the Bakhtar agency, Abdul Wahid Rayan on Friday said that the death toll from the quake has risen to 1,150 people and 1,600 people were injured. Close to 3,000 homes have been razed as roofs fell on the sleeping families overnight when the quake struck. While elsewhere, the buildings can easily withstand the magnitude 6 earthquakes, Afghanistan’s mud homes in the landslide-prone mountains region made the families more vulnerable.

At least seven trucks from the World Food Programme were seen carrying aid for the ard to reach families located in the difficult terrain of the Gayan District that takes 24 hours drive from Kabul. Villagers were seen digging survivors through the rubble by hand and later burying the bodies on their own as the help arrived. Afghans were reported sleeping on collapsed timber roofs as rain as just one bulldozer went around for search and rescue operation.