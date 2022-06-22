Afghanistan Earthquake: India Expresses Condolences; 'committed To Provide Assistance'

As the death toll from the major earthquake that rocked Afghanistan earlier last night continues to soar, India on Wednesday expressed condolences for the victims and those who were caught in Tuesday’s tragedy. A severe 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan during early morning hours causing devastating impact as homes collapsed over the sleeping families. As many as 920 have been pronounced dead, and close to 1,500 others have been critically wounded in the natural calamity that shook city of Khost in the southeastern part, wreaking destruction in Barmala, Ziruk, Naka and Gayan districts in Paktika.

'India expresses sympathy..'

India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Wednesday: “India expresses sympathy and condolences to the victims and their families, and to all those impacted by the tragic earthquake in Afghanistan.” Furthermore, he added, “We share the grief of the people of Afghanistan and remain committed to providing assistance and support in this hour of need.”

More than 250 people have been killed after a deadly 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck 44km from the south-east city of Khost, Afghanistan.



Afghan Red Crescent is on the ground responding.



Crucial relief items are on the way and mobile health teams have been mobilized. pic.twitter.com/Jy3aZdZp33 — IFRC Asia Pacific (@IFRCAsiaPacific) June 22, 2022

Taliban's state-run news agency reported that the earthquake occurred around 1:30 am in the night. The epicentre was located 44 kilometres from Khost city, United States Geological Survey (USGS) said in an update later. Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said that government held an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss response to the earthquake.

“In addition to helping the people affected by the earthquake, all relevant organizations were tasked to send rescue teams,” he said. Deputy state minister for natural disaster management, Mawlavi Sharfuddin Muslim said that the toll is expected to rise as earthquake has also hit far away remote areas. At least seven helicopters and a medical team was dispatched by the Afghan authorities to help in serach and rescue mission. The UN agency also scrambled to provide humanitarian aid workers to help with rescue efforts and search for the survivors from the rubble and building ruins.

Assessment teams and relief supplies are already on the way to support the people affected by the earthquake in Afghanistan.



IFRC will release funds from the @IFRC_DREF to support the @ARCSAfghanistan response. pic.twitter.com/n7q0PGCTSr — IFRC (@ifrc) June 22, 2022