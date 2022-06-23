Afghanistan Earthquake: Taliban Appeals For More Aid As Death Toll Continues To Rise

The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has asked for more assistance from the international communities after a devastating earthquake hit the eastern region, leaving over 1,000 people dead and several injured. The National Centre for Seismology stated that parts of Afghanistan were hit by a quake with a magnitude of 4.33 on Thursday morning.

"On June 23, 7:18:59, LAT:6:47 & Long:70:90. Depth: 163 Km, Location: 76 Km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NSC reported. The most affected areas are in Spera District in Khost Province, and Barmala, Ziruk, Naka, and Gayan districts in Pakika Province.

An emergency cabinet meeting was called on Wednesday to discuss the situation and to appeal for assistance from the international community, stated Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid. "In addition to helping the people affected by the earthquake, all relevant organisations were tasked with sending rescue teams," he added. Notably, the disaster comes at a time when Afghanistan is already suffering from a severe economic crisis following the takeover of the Taliban in August last year.

Meanwhile, the hardline Islamist leadership stated that western sanctions have already crippled the nation and its ability to deal with the disaster in its various regions. The earthquake struck areas that were already suffering the effects of heavy rain, hampering the rescue efforts. However, several international organizations, including Medecins Sans Frontieres and the Red Cross, are already helping Afghanistan, but the scale of devastation is such that more assistance is required.

"The government sadly is under sanctions, so it is financially unable to assist the people to the extent that is needed," said Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a senior Taliban official, The Guardian reported. "The assistance needs to be scaled up to a very large extent because this is a devastating earthquake which hasn’t been experienced in decades," he added

It is pertinent to mention here that this disaster comes as a huge challenge for the hardline Islamist regime, which has largely isolated the nation because of Sharia law and the subjugation of girls and women, among other things. Before the Taliban took charge of the country, Afghanistan's emergency teams were capable of dealing with the natural disasters that frequently strike the country. With only a few planes and helicopters left under the Taliban government in Kabul, emergency response times are limited in the event of a disaster.

Meanwhile, India expressed sympathy and condolences to the victims and their families affected by the natural disaster. The United States also expressed grief over the incident, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated, "The US is deeply saddened to see the devastating earthquake that took the lives of at least 1,000 people in Afghanistan."

(Image: ANI/AP)

(With Inputs from ANI)