Afghanistan Economic Crisis Deepens As UN Warns Its GDP Likely To Drop By 20% Within Year

The international community has been continuously raising its concerns over the humanitarian and economic situation of Afghanistan since the Taliban's takeover. In the latest development, the United Nations stated that Afghanistan’s nominal GDP is likely to witness a drop by 20% within a year. As per the new socio-economic report by the United Nations Development Programme, the GDP of the war-torn country is likely to reduce from $20 billion in 2020 to $16 billion.

The GDP decline might further reach 30% in the following years, the UNDP report noted, stressing that if immediate measures are not taken to address the issue, the GDP might reach $14 billion. Moreover, the annual per capita income of the country had dropped from $650 in 2012 to $500 in 2020.

Restrictions on working women would further reduce GDP

Moreover, the UNDP warned that the annual per capita income is expected to further witness a drop and it might reach $350 in the next year. UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner pointed out that the new socio-economic assessment on Afghanistan has estimated that prohibiting women from working would lead to an economic loss of up to $1 billion or nearly 5% of the country’s GDP. Steiner urged the Taliban caretaker government to uphold the rights of women to study and work.

“This new socio-economic assessment on Afghanistan estimates that restricting women from working could result in an immediate economic loss of up to US$1 billion – or up to five percent of the country’s GDP,” said UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner in the press release.

The “Afghanistan: Socio-Economic Outlook 2021-2022” report has called for local resources to be mobilised. In the report, the Taliban interim government has been urged to allow the functioning of female aid workers whose deployment is severely restricted in most provinces. The economic modeling undertaken by UNDP and independent economists have indicated that due to drop in income and a growing population, they would need $2 billion to increase the income of all the people in extreme poverty to the poverty line. The UNDP mentioned that they had released an economic rapid appraisal which had projected that up to 97 percent of the population might be at risk of sinking below the poverty line by next year unless measures are not taken to address the issue.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)