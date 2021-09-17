Afghanistan: Eight Arrested For Drug Trafficking And Auto Theft In Jowzjan Province

Taliban security personnel have arrested eight people in Shiberghan city of Jowzjan province, on charges of drug trafficking and theft, according to provincial police chief Damullah Saraj.

Saraj told reporters that in a special operation started on September 16, security personnel apprehended eight criminals involved in drug smuggling and theft in Shiberghan city, and handed them over to the judiciary for further investigation, according to a report from Xinhua.

Six of those detained were involved in drug trafficking, while the other two were caught for auto theft, according to the official. He also stated that Taliban security personnel would continue to crack down on drug traffickers and criminals in the province. After capturing Kabul on August 15 and installing a caretaker government on September 7, the Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan over and swore to maintain peace and security in the war-torn country.

Afghanistan and drugs

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Afghanistan is the world's top producer of opium. Its opium harvest contributes to more than 80% of global production. According to the UNODC, opium production generated up to 11% of the country's GDP in 2018.

Opium planting is a key source of employment in Afghanistan, providing about 120,000 jobs in 2019. According to the US State Department, the Taliban gains directly from opium taxation and indirectly from processing and trafficking. Opium farmers are supposedly subjected to a 10% cultivation tax.

The laboratories that transform opium into heroin, as well as the traffickers who smuggle the illegal substances, pay taxes. The Taliban's annual share of the illicit drug economy is estimated to be between $100 million and $400 million. US Commander General John Nicholson, Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction, in his report (cited by the BBC), claimed that the drug trade accounts for up to 60% of the Taliban's annual earnings.

Afghanistan's drug trade will continue to expand under the Taliban

Rachel Brooks of the Epoch Times believes Afghanistan's already thriving drug trade will continue to expand under the Taliban, who are prepared to take control of the country's billion-dollar opium and heroin trade. Since its formation and ascension to power in the 1990s, the Taliban profited from the illicit opium and heroin trade.

Image: ANI/ Representative