Afghanistan: Eight People Injured In Grenade Attack On Religious School In Nangarhar

On Saturday, nearly eight people were injured in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan when unidentified assailants tossed a hand grenade into a religious school in the nation. About 25 kilometres from Jalalabad city, the provincial capital, in Nangarhar province's Rodat district, an Islamic religious school known as Zunoorain Usman was the target of the grenade explosion, Khaama Press reported. The security officers said the injured were taken to a local hospital following the blast. One of them has been in a serious medical problem, ANI reported.

In addition to this, security officials asserted that investigations had been made to find those responsible even though no one has been detained in connection with this incident.

Attack on Afghan religious school

According to a Khaama Press report, no one has acknowledged and claimed responsibility for the blast. Islamic State terrorists, on the other hand, are widespread and active across the nation, mainly in the east, and frequently attack Taliban forces and religious minorities.

While religious scholars from all across Afghanistan have gathered in Kabul for the Taliban's 3-day grand meeting, which ended on July 2, Saturday, the hand grenade attack on the religious school in the country's east occurred. The jirga, or the grand assembly, scholars are anticipated to declare their decision on a number of matters, including the form of government, the national flag, and the national song. The scholars are also about to announce the reopening of schools for female students in grades 7 to 12.

Injuries in Afghan attack

Apart from this, in the previous week, a bombing in Nangarhar resulted in the deaths and injuries of several civilians. The chief of the district health department was the target of the bomb when the unidentified assailants deployed a magnetic mine to target the car of the head.

Since the Taliban administration seized power in Afghanistan, bombings and attacks have been frequent, and human rights abuses such as the constant killing of people, the destruction of mosques and temples, the assault of women, and the spreading of terror in the area have continued unabatedly.

On June 12, an explosion shook Kunduz city, the capital of Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province, injuring at least three individuals. The Kunduz bomb may result in more casualties, according to some local media reports. The province health department's director, Najibullah Sahel revealed that those hurt in the event were brought to a hospital, Xinhua reported. According to the media report, the explosion happened close to the money changer market. The device was reportedly kept next to a roadside car, according to an eyewitness who declined to provide his identity out of fear of being tortured by Talibani soldiers. The Taliban, however, have not retaliated or accepted blame for the assault.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)