Afghanistan: Elderly Comedian Beheaded By The Taliban, Body Found In Jalalabad

An elderly man was decapitated on Friday, 8 October in the Angorbagh locality of Jalalabad city in Afghanistan. As per Pajhwok Afghan News, the man’s body with ‘chopped off’ head was discovered in the locality. The latest incident came in the backdrop of the Taliban launching brutal attacks on civilians and torturing them residents who served the former government in the previous Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

Earlier, news agency ANI stated that the Taliban rulers had announced a “general amnesty” for officials who worked with the government of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and called on them to resume their duties including women, but adhering to the Sharia law. The attacks, however are not ceasing. Tolo News reported that Nazar Mohammad, better known as Khasha Zwan, was a comedian. He taken out of his home back on July 22 and killed, and his family has blamed the Taliban. A clip had also emerged of him being assaulted by the members of the extremist group.

Families living in Kabul ordered to go home

Meanwhile, hundreds of families who were living in Kabul as the offensive broke out due to the Taliban takeover in August, have been ordered to return to their homes. As per Tolo News, the Taliban-led government’s Deputy Minister of refugees and repatriation has said, “This process began today and will continue, thus all (displaced) families in Kabul will go back to their provinces.” The Taliban has even said that at least 2,000 families have been displaced who were living in Kabul. Reportedly, the evacuation of the displaced families is presently being done in cooperation with the donor organisations.

Mihruddin, who is a resident of Baghlan who is battling to receive aid while being differently-abled, was quoted by the media outlet as saying, “I haven't received any aid. The little aid that is provided, the able-bodied take it.” Additionally, Abdul Baseer, who is a resident of Kunduz reportedly said, “We have a demand to immediately move the people, the people have become sick, it has been over a month that we are here."

