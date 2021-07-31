Afghanistan Envoy To India Lashes Out At Imran Khan For Calling Taliban 'normal Civilians'

Countering Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'Taliban as normal civilians' comment, Afghanistan Ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay on Friday said that in no way Taliban can be termed as 'normal people'. Mamundzay heavily criticized Pakistan PM's comment and further expressed his thoughts saying common people are not cruel to humankind. The Afghan Ambassador to India was speaking after the Indo-Afghan Cultural Week event at Raisina House.

The ambassador, while speaking to ANI also asserted, 'I think common people don’t commit crimes that are justified'.

I think with no standards we can call the Taliban, ordinary citizens. I think common people don’t commit crimes that are justified. They'll not be cruel to humankind: Afghan Ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay on Pak PM's remark that 'Taliban are normal civilians' pic.twitter.com/Vzr1nlTizG — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2021

Coming down heavily on Pakistan PM, Farid Mamundzay warned China of facing terrorism 'if terrorist groups remain operational in Afghanistan.'

"China also suffered from terrorism & would continue to suffer if terrorist groups remain operational in Afghanistan. We want all countries in the region, particularly major countries like China & India to give strong msg to Taliban" said Afghan Envoy at Chinese officials & Taliban meet.

The Afghan envoy clarified that currently there are no talks regarding military assistance from India as Afghanistan is receiving enough support from United Stated & several NATO member States.

Imran Khan describes Taliban as 'normal civilians'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was recently reported giving a shocking statement on Taliban, that they are not some military outfit, but 'normal civilians'. In an interview, Khan questioned how Pakistan was supposed to hunt down the Taliban as it hosts three million Afghan refugees, the majority of whom are Pashtuns, the same ethnic group as the Taliban fighters. Imran Khan's statement comes amid a raging war between the Taliban and Afghanistan government forces. Khan had also denied claims regarding alleged Taliban safe havens on Pakistan's soil and has repeatedly shifted his argument towards the three million refugees in the country.

Taliban's increasing oppression in Afghanistan

Since the US Army started leaving Afghanistan's territory, the Taliban terrorists swept major territories across Afghanistan. Apart from the continued fight with the Afghan Army, the Taliban's intensified oppression was witnessed after it demanded a list of all girls above 15 and widows under 45 to be married as ‘sex slaves’ to the group’s foot soldiers. Reportedly, all the girls and women, as per the Taliban, were to be transported to the mountainous region of Waziristan in Pakistan where they would be married to the insurgents, converted into Islam, and reintegrated into the society. On Wednesday, July 28, Afghan comedian Zwan was brutally killed by the Taliban following his abduction and subsequent torture by the terrorists. A video doing rounds on social media showed that Nazar Mohammad was slapped several times before the Taliban executed him.

(With ANI inputs)