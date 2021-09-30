Afghanistan: EU Helps To Deliver 32 Tonnes Of UNICEF Medical Supplies Amid Crisis

The first aircraft carrying UNICEF lifesaving medical supplies reached Kabul through the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) Airbridge on Wednesday, September 29. The 32 metric tonnes contain essential drugs, oral rehydration salts and antibiotics, medical and surgical supplies, as per the UNICEF press release. The UNICEF press release stated that the medical supplies have been sent as Afghanistan has been facing a shortage of supplies and medications.

EU helps in delivering 32 tonnes of UNICEF humanitarian supplies

Taking to Twitter, European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid informed that the EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flight delivered over 32 tonnes of life-saving cargo to Afghanistan. Moreover, they mentioned that the European Union-funded operation will help UNICEF and WHO to deliver aid to Afghans who are in need. EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid shared the picture of the shipment of medical supplies that have been delivered in the war-ravaged nation.

Yesterday morning, an EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flight landed in Afghanistan bringing over 32 tonnes of life-saving cargo to the country. 🇪🇺✈️📦



This EU-funded operation will enable @UNICEF and @WHO to deliver aid to Afghans in need.#StayAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/tGDGaIhJ1c — EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid 🇪🇺 (@eu_echo) September 30, 2021

The medicine will cover the needs of 100,000 children and women for the coming three months. Herve Ludovic De Lys, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan in the press release stated that the medical supplies have been sent at a critical time for children and mothers in Afghanistan. Ludovic De Lys in the press release said, "These medical supplies come at a critical time for children and mothers in Afghanistan as they face an escalating health and nutrition crisis." Ludovic De Lys thanked the European Union for their support to ensure children and mothers can receive the basic health service.

Taliban takeover

The Taliban gained power over Afghanistan on Sunday, August 15. It is worth mentioning that the Taliban had promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, however, it declared an all-male 33-member cabinet. Despite several protests demanding inclusion in government, no woman was included in the cabinet. Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund has been named the head of the interim government, according to ANI. On September 21, the Taliban expanded their cabinet as they included new ministers in the government. The Taliban authorities once more did not include a woman representative in their cabinet.

