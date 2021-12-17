Afghanistan: Ex-NSA Hamdullah Mohib Claims Taliban Planned To Execute Ashraf Ghani

If former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani didn't flee the country after the Taliban takeover, he would have died as the Taliban planned to execute the former President on the orders of Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, the former National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib claimed. As per the reports of Radio Azadi and Voice of America, he also said that Ashraf Ghani's decision to leave the country was not a last-minute choice, but was based on events over the previous three years.

Mohib further stated that if Ghani remained in Kabul, he would face the same destiny as former President Dr Mohammad Najibullah, who was killed by the Taliban in 1996. He claimed that Afghan government authorities, as well as US intelligence, had information that Pakistan's ISI had urged the Taliban to execute Ghani.

No coordination or contact with the US regarding Ashraf Ghani's departure

He also stated that there was no coordination or contact with the US regarding Ashraf Ghani's departure and that his departure was 100% in Afghanistan's best interests, Pajhwok Afghan News. In a video statement released from the United Arab Emirates after departing Kabul, Ashraf Ghani explained his exit from Afghanistan and stated that his purpose was to avert violence.

Mohib claimed that he met the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Interior, and the Director of National Security and inquired if there was any potential of resistance and the defence minister stated unequivocally that there is no room for resistance and the two possibilities for handing over control to the Taliban were elections and, at the very least, a Loya Jirga (traditional code of laws of the Pashtun people), according to Radio Azadi. He also stated that the real collapse of the Afghan government began after the US and the Taliban signed the Doha deal in February 2019. Before the takeover, the Taliban's demand was that for the government to make a statement and announce that they are surrendering.

He urged the Taliban to build an inclusive government

Mohib also said that Amrullah Saleh, the former first Vice President, departed Kabul a day before the fall. He didn't specify if Saleh had discussed his departure with Ghani. He blamed the situation in Afghanistan on former US Special Envoy for Peace Zalmai Khalilzad, claiming Khalilzad "took Taliban hands and delivered them to Kabul," according to Radio Azadi He urged the Taliban to build an inclusive government in order to accommodate philosophically and politically diverse people.

Image: AP