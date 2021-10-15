Afghanistan: Explosion At Shia Mosque In Kandahar Province Leaves 7 Dead And 13 Injured

An explosion occurred near a Shia mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, reported Sputnik citing eyewitnesses on Friday, 15 October. According to Sputnik, the blast was staged by a suicide bomber in which 7 were killed and 13 were injured. The suicide bomb attack on Friday came after at least 46 people were killed and 143 others were injured in a blast at Shia mosque in Afghanistan’s northern province of Kunduz. In the previous blast on Friday, 9 October, the suicide bomber reportedly detonated the explosive vest amid a crow of Shia worshippers who had gathered for Friday prayers.

Additionally, in another explosion on Thursday, 14 October, at least one local security official was killed and 12 others were wounded in Kunar province of Afghanistan. The wounded, as per Tolo News, included six local forces and six other civilians.

Ever since Afghanistan was reconquered by the Taliban, the attacks of its rival terrorist affiliate, Islamic State (IS) have drastically increased. While Daesh claimed the Friday attack’s responsibility, earlier on Sunday, 3 October, 12 people lost their lives and 32 others were left wounded in a blast at a mosque in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul. The incident earlier this week took place in a crowded place where 30 were killed and 70 were injured in a mosque blast in the Afghan city of Kunduz.

Blast at religious school in Khost province kills 7

Earlier, on Wednesday, 6 October, an explosion in Afghanistan’s Khost city killed seven and wounded 15 others, reported Sputnik citing a source in security forces. This incident took place at Mazharul Alum Madrasa, also known as Mazharul Alum religious school. The explosions across the country are coming at a time when Afghanistan is dealing with a socio-economic crisis amid Taliban rule after the extremist group marched into the capital on August 15. The official, Mawlawi Mohammad Sabir Sabari, said the explosion took place in Mazharul Alum Madrasa (Mazharul Alum religious school) late Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

IMAGE: PTI/Representative