Afghanistan: Explosion At Wedding Party In Uruzgan Province Claims 2 Lives, Injures 8

Amid the ongoing political and economic crisis in Afghanistan, an explosion has recently swept through a wedding party in the southern part of the nation on Wednesday, killing two children and injuring eight others, according to a local official. The incident occurred during a wedding reception in Khalach village of Gizab district in the country's Uruzgan province, citing an official who did not want to be identified, Xinhua reported. Further, no responsibility for the blast in the wedding has been claimed by any organisation or individual. The authorities have not yet made any comments on this matter.

In addition to this, recently, on Friday, December 10, two individuals had lost their lives, and four others were wounded in two separate bomb attacks in the nation's capital, Kabul, according to the Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman Sayed Khosti. The first blast occurred on a minibus in the Dasht-e-Barchi area, near the Iraqi Police recruiting centre in Kisak, killing two people. Another bomb in western Kabul injured a lady, Khosti added. According to Russian media citing Afghan station Shamshad News, the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the huge blasts in Kabul.

Blasts in Afghanistan

The double blasts came after two Taliban security officers were injured in an explosion in downtown Kabul's Kandahar market on November 23, according to Tass News Agency, quoting local police authorities. According to the report, a magnetic mine attached to a car belonging to Taliban fighters was detonated, further injuring people.

Furthermore, apart from these, the Shia Hazara population in Kabul's western regions has mostly stayed a focus of violence by the IS-K, an ISIL affiliate. The new string of explosions has followed IS-K's heinous attack on a Shiite Mosque in Kandahar, which killed nearly 60 people and injured dozens more. Furthermore, at least 25 people had lost their lives and many more were injured in twin blasts and shooting at Afghanistan's main military hospital in early November. The explosion occurred near the hospital's 400-bed entrance and was accompanied by a gun attack for which IS-K subsequently claimed accountability.

It is worth noting that even though the Taliban leadership committed to crack down on violators, the security situation following the Taliban takeover of Kabul on August 15 has remained exceedingly unpredictable.

Image: PTI/ Representative Image/ AP