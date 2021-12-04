Afghanistan: Explosion Hits Fifth Taimani Street In Kabul; No Casualties Reported

On Saturday, an explosion took place in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul. The witnesses informed that the incident occurred at Fifth Taimani Street in Kabul, ANI reported citing TOLO News. It further stated that no casualties have been reported so far. According to Xinhua, the explosive device was kept in a vase along the road, Interior Ministry spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti said.

Notably, several explosions, armed attacks, and shootings have occurred in a number of Afghan regions, including the capital, over the last three months.

Earlier on November 23, another blast had occurred in Kabul injuring two Taliban security personnel, reported Russian news agency Tass citing Aamaj News. The report stated that the incident took place in Central Kabul's Kandahar market. According to a local police representative, a magnetic mine affixed to a car belonging to members of the Taliban movement was detonated.

Twin blasts rock Kabul on November 17

Meanwhile, on November 17, twin blasts had rocked Kabul, killing at least nine people and injuring at least seven, reported news agency, Sputnik. The report had stated that four persons died in the first explosion which took place earlier in the day, whereas the second explosion killed as many as five people. According to a local, the blast emerged from a magnetic mine connected to a passenger automobile. He added that the gunshots were also heard after the blast. The first explosion had occurred in Western Kabul's Dasht-e-Barchi region, whereas, the second one took place in Charahi Shaid.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI/Representative