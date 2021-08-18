Afghanistan: Face-off Between 'caretaker' President Saleh & Taliban Over Panjshir Valley

In a significant development in Afghanistan, a face-off broke out between forces 'caretaker' President Amarullah Saleh and the Taliban on Wednesday over the crucial Panjshir Valley. As per Russian agency sources, forces of President Amarullah Saleh and warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum have united against the Taliban in a battle for a strategic road in the valley.

It is important to mention that one of the first major signs of resistance against the Taliban were noted in the Panjshir Valley on Tuesday. An anti-Taliban resistance force, led by the son of late Afghan politician Ahmad Shah Massoud-- Ahmad Massoud, is reportedly gathering strength in the region. Amid the takeover, the valley saw the hosting of the Northern Alliance flag for the first time since 2001.

Amarullah Saleh takes over as 'caretaker' President

Former Vice President Amrullah Saleh came forward to stake his claim as the 'legitimate caretaker President' of Afghanistan on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Amrullah Saleh cited protocols mentioned in the Constitution of Afghanistan, stating that in case of absence, escape, resignation, or death of the serving President, the Vice President becomes the caretaker President. "I am currently inside my country and am the legitimate caretaker President," Saleh wrote.

After surrendering Kabul to the Taliban, serving President Ashraf Ghani along with his aides fled Afghanistan on August 15. In his first statement after leaving the nation, Ashraf Ghani defended his action, saying that he had no other choice. Penning the post from Tajikistan on Facebook, the 72-year-old wrote that he would continue to serve Afghanistan and would contribute a development plan for the country’s future.

“The Taliban had made it to a point remove me, they are here to attack all Kabul and the people of Kabul. In order to avoid the bleeding flood, I thought it was best to get out,” he said.

Meanwhile, Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum who is reportedly aiding Saleh in Panjshir is residing in Uzbekistan, as per sources. Dostum along with prominent "Jihad leader" Atta Muhammad Noor, who were defending Kabul, had fled to Uzbekistan along with their fighters and sons after the Taliban infiltrated the capital.