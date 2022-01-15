Afghanistan Facing Severe Shortage Of Skilled Staff After Taliban Takeover: Report

As lakhs of Afghan people left Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover in August, last year, the country is now facing a severe shortage of professional staff, local media reported. Presently, officials in government posts lack professional skills, Tolo News reported, citing a New York Times report, on Saturday, January 15.

As per the report, several of the selected theologians are graduates of Darul Uloom Haqqania madrasa in Pakistan. Notably, Haqqania madrasa is one of Pakistan's oldest and largest Islamic seminaries. "Many of the selected theologians are graduates of Darul Uloom Haqqania madrasa, one of Pakistan's oldest and largest Islamic seminaries. Government jobs are given as patronage to ex-fighters and exiles living quietly in Pakistan. But not all possess the technical skills required for the job," Tolo News reported.

However, the Taliban has categorically denied media reports on staff shortage. "We deny the report of the New York Times that says the Islamic Emirate is faced with a shortage of staff..." Tolo News quoted Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan as saying.

Meanwhile, reacting to the reports, a senior member of the Islamic Emirate's council for training and educating soldiers, Wahidullah Hashimi, balmed the current situation on the earlier Ashraf Ghani-led government. He termed the NYT report "a plot of the foreigners to drain Afghanistan of talent."

Taliban says foreigners evacuated Afghans to weaken their administration

"Foreigners intentionally evacuated Afghans, most importantly, the educated and professional ones, to weaken the Taliban and undermine our administration," Hashimi said as quoted by the New York Times.

"We are in touch with some Afghans in different parts of the world and are encouraging them to return to Afghanistan because we desperately need their help and expertise to help their people and government," Hashimi added.

It is worth mentioning that after taking over the leadership of the country, the Taliban made tall claims suggesting that they have changed completely as compared to the earlier regime. The extremist group promised to allow women education and jobs. However, despite making several promises, the Taliban barred women from joining most offices.

