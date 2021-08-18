Afghanistan Female News Presenter Exposes Taliban's Hypocrisy On Women's Rights

Women in Kabul have been protesting outside the Presidential palace for the last 24 hours or so demanding protection of their rights after the Taliban took over the country. The Taliban had promised of safeguarding women's rights but only under the ambits of Sharia Law. A National Radio Television news presenter named Shabnam Dawran iterated more on this via a tweet and how the rights of Afghan women were being deprived by the Taliban.

What transpired of the video?

As the Taliban had started to re-capture Afghanistan, the insurgents had already started resuming regressive practices against women. A video of a television news presenter, Shabnam Dawran, has surfaced on the internet where she explains the hardships that she faced while trying to return back to work. In the video she narrated what happened to her and stated, "I went to RTA but they told me that the regime has changed. you are not allowed, go home".

Shabnam Dawran, Afghanistan’s National Radio Television news presenter: “I went to #RTA but they told me that the regime has changed. you are not allowed, go home". pic.twitter.com/xJ4XcpamRo — Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 18, 2021

According to a report by the Associated Press, after the Taliban's takeover, the women are not being allowed to go out to the markets without a male escort, reveal their ankles, or step out of their homes to work. For those who saw Taliban rule before 2001, these diktats serve as a stark reminder of the time when women were not allowed to study and work. The Taliban in the past has also carried out public executions, chopped off the hands of thieves and stoned women accused of adultery.

US State Department expresses concern over Women's right

As the Taliban's insurgence in Afghanistan gained momentum, The US department on Wednesday, released a joint statement signed by two dozen nations, expressing concerns for the right of Afghan women and girls. The US state department while urging the Taliban to guarantee their protection called on those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan to guarantee their protection.

This joint statement by the US State Department and other nations come after the Taliban spokesperson on Tuesday made pacifying comments to help tame fear among the residents and as a part of a border campaign to present a more moderate face to the world. The Taliban had declared an amnesty across Afghanistan and urged women to return to work, in a bid to assure the wary population.

Image Credits - Twitter/AP