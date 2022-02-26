Afghanistan: First Consignment Of 2,500 MT Wheat From India Reaches Jalalabad

Today (February 26), the first convoy of wheat sent by India to Afghanistan via Pakistan arrived in the Afghan city of Jalalabad. India had, on Tuesday, sent 2,500 MT (metric tonnes) of wheat in humanitarian aid to the country hit by an acute socio-economic crisis. The convoy is part of New Delhi's commitment to providing 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat to the Afghan people. The first convoy of 50 trucks carrying the shipment was flagged off in Amritsar by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Afghan Ambassador Farid Mamundzay, and World Food Program (WFP) Country Director Bishaw Parajuli.

Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay, shared a tweet earlier today featuring images of the trucks. He wrote, "The first convoy of 2500 MT of wheat assistance reached Jalalabad this morning. The 50 trucks convey despatched from ICP Attari on Wednesday travelled through Pakistan to Afghanistan @WFP Afghanistan would now be distributing this aid to thousands of needy families across Afghanistan. (sic)"

India's promise to provide 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat

On October 7, last year, India filed a proposal to Islamabad requesting permission to transport 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghans via Pakistani territory. On November 24, India received a favourable response and following that, both parties spoke to finalise the shipping details, PTI reported.

The Ministry of External Affairs informed that the cargo is part of India's promise to provide 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat to the Afghan people and it will be supplied in numerous consignments and handed over to the UN World Food Program (WFP) in Jalalabad. On February 12, India and the WFP signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Rome to have the wheat consignment distributed across Afghanistan.

India has already provided 5,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, 13 tonnes of life-saving medications, and 500 pieces of winter gear as part of this effort to Afghanistan, according to PTI. India has been lobbying for unrestricted humanitarian supplies to be delivered to Afghanistan in order to relieve the country's humanitarian catastrophe.

Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, the country is facing a humanitarian situation. India has refused to recognise the Taliban as Afghanistan's new administration and has advocated for the development of an inclusive government in Kabul, as well as the prohibition of terrorist attacks on Afghanistan.

