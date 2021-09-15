Afghanistan: First Passenger Flight From Iran Reaches Taliban-ruled Nation

On Wednesday, the first passenger flight from Iran landed in the Afghan capital Kabul since the Taliban took control, according to Sputnik, quoting a Kabul airport source. The source also disclosed that 14 individuals were on board the Iranian plane. The Taliban stated on Monday that while domestic flights had resumed in Afghanistan, international flights would take "a little bit of work" due to extensive damage to the Kabul airport.

Last week, the Taliban proclaimed the formation of a caretaker government in Kabul. The US military departure from Afghanistan was concluded on August 31. It marked the end of the US military presence in Afghanistan, which had lasted over two decades.

Qatar claimed it collaborated with Turkey to assist Kabul airport

On September 9, around 100 passengers boarded the first civilian flight from Kabul since the US-led evacuation ended in Doha, Qatar, which claimed it collaborated with Turkey to assist repair equipment at Kabul's airport that had been damaged during the withdrawal of foreign forces.

Passengers were transported from Tehran to Kabul on a charter return flight, according to the semiofficial Fars News Agency. It was also reported that a second flight from the northeastern city of Mashhad had departed for Kabul. Mahan Air's Airbus fleet was used for the flights. In mid-August, Iran suspended flights to Afghanistan.

Tehran has remained a vocal opponent of the Taliban, calling for the creation of a government that represents all Afghan factions.

Iran and Afghanistan have a border that stretches about 945 kilometres. Over the last four decades, Iran has reportedly hosted 800,000 registered Afghan refugees and more than two million unregistered Afghans.

Taliban declared Afghanistan's interim government last week

On August 31, the United States completed its military withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending a nearly two-decade engagement in the country. The Taliban declared the make-up of Afghanistan's interim government last week. After the Taliban took control of Kabul, on August 15, internationally recognised Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and departed the country for the United Arab Emirates. Thousands of Afghans have fled the country as a result of the Taliban's control of power, fearing retaliation.

