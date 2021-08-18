Afghanistan Flag Hoisted By Protesters In Kunar-Asadabad As Anti-Taliban Resistance Grows

Amid the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, resistance has started in different parts, with protesters at the capital city of Kunar-Asadabad taking down the flag of the Taliban and hoisting the Afghanistan national flag in its place. The flag, earlier in the day, was also seen being unfurled in the Khost and Jalalabad district, where the protesters had gathered in large numbers to raise their voice against the military group coming to power. Breaching the capital city-Kabul, the Taliban had forced the Ashraf Ghani-led government to surrender, and is presently in talks with the council for a 'peaceful transfer of power'.

Taliban open fires at protesters

The unfurling of the Afghanistan flag in Khost and Jalalabad was dealt with a heavy hand by the Taliban. Reaching the protest site, the military group open fired at the thousands protesting, leaving many injured and a few dead. They also assaulted and beat up journalists who were covering the protests, forgetting the 'freedom' it had promised the media on Tuesday in its first press conference after taking over Afghanistan.

In the press conference, the military group had also affirmed that it did not want to see the South Asian country as a 'battlefield' anymore. "Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan will not have any kind of animosity. We want to live peacefully and do not want any tussle with inside or outside forces," the group had said. However, a day after, at the first sign of protest in Jalalabad and Khost (internal)-the crowd taking down the Taliban flag and putting up the Afghanistan flag, the military group opened fire.

Afghanis mobilizing to resist?

On Tuesday, former Vice President Amrullah Saleh came forward to claim that he was the 'legitimate caretaker President' of Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter, Amrullah Saleh cited protocols mentioned in the Constitution of Afghanistan, as per which in case of absence, escape, resignation, or death of the serving President, the Former Vice President becomes the caretaker President. "I am currently inside my country and am the legitimate caretaker President," Saleh wrote, reaching out to all leaders to secure their support and consensus.

Thereafter, in the evening a Commando of Homeland Security under the Ministry of Defense, Sarfaraz said he and his team will do 'whatever' needed. He pointed out that he had a detailed discussion with his teammates, after which they concluded that they would be joining Amrullah Saleh, who he referred to as the former Vice President and present President of Afghanistan, in the country's Panjishir district.