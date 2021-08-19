Afghanistan Flag Unfurled By Protestors In Kabul, Jalalabad, Asadabad; Taliban Kills Two

In a heart-wrenching video accessed by Republic TV, two civilians were killed by the Taliban in Nangarhar while several two were gravely injured after being attacked by the Taliban. While visuals and reports suggest that two deceased Afghan civilians were sporting the national flag, given 102nd independence day of the war-ravaged country.

Acting exactly how the world feared, the Taliban did not spare young adolescents or even women in the country who attempted to protest against the regime, they never chose. In contrast to the previous impression of Afghans being acquiescent to the hardline Taliban capitulation, women and children took to the streets marching a protest against the potential oppression by the terror outfit which is now in control of the State.

While the Taliban has not released a statement on the incident yet, local media agencies' reports suggest several people were killed and many were injured in the stampede and firing diffused by the Taliban. The incident took place at a time when the group has not ‘officially’ taken the power. The Taliban is still discussing points for 'peaceful transfer' with the council, as President Ashraf Ghani and his aides fled the country.

Taliban opens fire at protesters waiving Afghanistan National Flag

Women and children gathered on the main roads of Kabul and other places in the country and chanted 'Long Live Afghanistan' and 'National Flag Is Our Identity'. These sentiments come to the fore after the Taliban officially declared Afghanistan as an 'Islamic Emirate' on the country's 102nd Independence Day. The Flag-waving protesters took to the streets of more Afghan cities on Thursday as an opposition to the Taliban spread.

The local news agencies reported that several people were killed when the militants fired on a crowd in Asadabad in the east. Civilians were killed in cities when the hard-line terror outfit’s fighters attacked people who clung to the National Flag. According to reports, at least two were killed in Asadabad after the Taliban forces fired and a stampede broke out.

Women and children of Afghanistan march against Taliban

In a symbolic protest against the Taliban, women, men and children marched on the streets bearing a 100m-long flag of Afghanistan - an act of stupendous bravery given the intolerance associated with the Taliban. The daring and tenacious act draws a sharp contrast with the escapist deeds of those like their President Ashraf Ghani, who fled to another country on August 15 as the citizens likely watched on horrified by the utter capitulation of the 350,000-strong army he had commanded with the US’ support.

In the name of establishing an 'inclusive government' however, the Taliban has thrown human rights and caution to the wind and has begun a hostile takeover of Afghanistan, crushing any form of resistance. Concerns have been raised on the safety and security of the minorities and the rights of women in the Taliban-ruled nation. The group has already commenced door-to-door searches in Kabul and seized security agencies' weapons and crucial biometric devices.

Taliban's misleading statements

On August 17, in the first press conference after taking over the reins in Afghanistan, the Taliban had affirmed that it did not want to see the war-ravaged country as a 'battlefield' anymore. "Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan will not have any kind of animosity. We want to live peacefully and do not want any tussle with inside or outside forces," the extremist group said.

(Image credit: AP)