Afghanistan Flash Floods: Around 40 People Killed & 150 Missing; Rescue Operations On

Following the flash floods that ravaged the northeast of the capital Kabul on Thursday, nearly 40 people have been killed and 150 are still missing in Northern Afghanistan. Additionally, the flood that swept through the area has also destroyed around 80 houses in the area. The officials informed that a rescue operation took place to find the missing people after flood-like rains submerged Kamdesh district in Nuristan province, about 200 km northeast of Kabul. The floods have intensified the current situation of Afghanistan as the country is already fighting against the third wave of COVID-19 and the ongoing war with the Taliban.

Tolo News reported citing Saeedullah Nuristani, Head of the provincial council, "Bodies of 40 people have been found and the death toll possibly will rise."

In June 2021, at least 12 people were killed due to heavy rains and flash floods in the Herat district of Afghanistan. The floods also destroyed nearly ten residential houses and orchards in the districts which caused the closure of several roads to traffic.

Flash floods in Afghanistan took 160 lives in 2020

Every year the torrential rains kill numerous persons. In August 2020, Flash floods in Afghanistan killed around 160 people and washed away many homes. According to the Ministry for Disaster Management, in Afghanistan, thirteen provinces, mostly in the country’s north had been adversely impacted by the floods. According to a local news channel, Parwan one of the provinces of Afghanistan, reported 116 deaths and according to local officials 120 people were injured and 15 were missing.

After the floods, the local hospital of the province was destroyed and this had deepened the health emergency in the flood-hit region. Injured people were transferred to the capital Kabul for treatment. The head of the provincial hospital, Abdul Qasim Sangin, said a corpse was being delivered to the hospital every 30 minutes to an hour. He also added several children were among the dead and some of the injured are in critical condition.

(With AP/ANI inputs)

