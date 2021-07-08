Afghanistan Forces Regain Control Of Qala-e-naw City, Taliban Ousted

The Afghanistani forces have regained control of Qala-e-naw city of western Badghis Province from the Taliban. In an official statement by the National Defense Security Forces, they informed that the military immediately took back control after losing the region to the Taliban. The battle was won by the Afghani Forces after massive bloodshed in a small span of time as Qale-e-Naw became the first provincial capital to face a full-fledged attack by the Taliban.

The Khaama Press, the online news agency of Afghanistan, reported that the Afghan National Defense Security Forces (ANDSF) have successfully eradicated the Taliban from the provisional National Directorate office, National Police Headquarters and the Central Prison of the city.

Tariq Khan, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, said in a statement that the city was now under ANDSF and that the Taliban have been completely removed from the city, even causing a large number of casualties.

نیروهای امنیتی گشت‌زنی را در شهر قلعه‌نو آغاز کردند. طالبان تروریستان با دادن تلفات فرار کردند. pic.twitter.com/8VdQJd4oF2 — Tariq Arian (@TariqArian3) July 7, 2021

Taliban's strategy to gain control of the central province of the Badghish region was to first take over the neighboring provinces. This led them to successfully capture Qala-e-naw. During the military's mission to recapture the city, the Khaama Press reported that over six hundred terrorists were killed in various operations. This information was later confirmed by the Ministry of Defence and ANDSF. It was further reported that the Afghanistani forces sent hundred of commandos to the provincial capital.

Previously, the US government's intelligence had suggested that due to several parts of the country being captured by the terrorist group, the country could soon fall completely into the hands of the Taliban within months if the US forces withdraw completely. As the foreign forces had started their withdrawal, the Taliban launched continuous attacks on the government. The Taliban had made it no secret that they wish to overthrow the government and be the supreme force of Afghanistan. The Talibani troops were parading the city prior to the attacks while the residents of the city either remained indoors or moved to another city. Hence, this victory will come as a positive sign for the Afghani Government as they were able to restore order in Qale-e-naw.

(With ANI inputs)