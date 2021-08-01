Afghanistan Forces Target Taliban Hideouts; 51 Terrorists Eliminated, Weapons Destroyed

The Afghanistan military has stepped up its attacks on the Taliban as fighting intensifies across the country between the two sides. In its latest operation against the insurgent group, the forces have eliminated 51 Taliban terrorists including two commanders in the outskirts of Afghanistan's Lashkargah, Helmand provincial center. Other casualties among the Taliban include 40 wounded terrorists.

51 terrorists eliminated in Afghanistan

This comes after joint operations were conducted by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and the Afghanistan Air Force (AAF). In addition, the AAF also targeted the Taliban hideout in the Zherai district of Kandahar province. In the Lashkargah operations, Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence also informed that some amount of weapons and ammunition was destroyed.

51 #Taliban terrorists including 2 of their commanders were killed & 40 others wounded in joint operations conducted by #ANDSF with support from #AAF at the outskirts of #Lashkargah, #Helamd provincial center, yesterday.



Also, some amount of their weapons & amos were destroyed. pic.twitter.com/K4gikzxHV7 — Ministry of Defense, Afghanistan (@MoDAfghanistan) August 1, 2021

#Taliban terrorists hideouts were targeted by #AAF in Zherai district of #Kandahar province yesterday. Tens of #terrorists were killed and wounded as result of the #airstrike. pic.twitter.com/mM1uVyeXMu — Ministry of Defense, Afghanistan (@MoDAfghanistan) August 1, 2021

Three rockets hit Kandahar Airport

Earlier on Sunday, three rockets had hit the Kandahar airport, an official informed. As per the official, the rockets struck the Kandahar airbase overnight, two of which landed on the runway. After the attack, all flights from the airport have been canceled. As per reports, work is underway to restore the airport, and operations are expected to resume later on Sunday. Officials have also stated that no casualties were reported in the rocket attack.

Stepping up its operations, the Taliban had earlier attacked the United Nations office in Herat with rocket grenades and gunfire. The attack led to the death of one Afghan security guard and wounded several other officers. The United States has strongly condemned the attack and demanded an immediate reduction in violence in the country.