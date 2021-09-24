Afghanistan: Former Police Officer Hangs Self Due To Joblessness Since Taliban Takeover

After being left jobless following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, a former Afghan police officer committed suicide in eastern Kunar province on Thursday, September 23. The deceased was identified as Shaaker, who was also not paid his three-month wage by the previous administration, reported The Khaama Press News Agency. The deceased has been survived by two wives and seven children along with his mother and siblings who were all financially dependent on him. Nearly 3,00,000 members of the security forces and over one million civil servants have lost their jobs due to the regime shift, with each family consisting of an average of seven persons, the report stated. It's worth noting that since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, approximately 10 cases of suicide have been reported in various areas, according to The Khaama Press News Agency.

It should be mentioned here that the media industry has also borne the brunt of the Taliban's rule as several newspapers in Afghanistan has ceased publication due to financial crisis and lack of information. According to news agency ANI, the Afghanistan National Journalists' Union announced on Wednesday, September 23, that roughly 150 media institutions in the war-ravaged country have ceased operations and are no longer printing newspapers or periodicals since the previous administration fell. Similarly, other watchdog organisations have also validated the news, claiming that under Taliban rule in Afghanistan, Afghan media outlets were running out of money and faced a shortage of information. While some media sites continue to broadcast online news, others have entirely shut down, reported ANI.

Women left out from the expanded Taliban cabinet

On Tuesday, September 21, the Taliban expanded their interim cabinet in response to mounting calls for the formation of an "inclusive" government. Speaking at a press conference, Afghanistan Deputy Information Minister Zabihullah Mujahid informed that the newly inducted members are professionals who will help improve the government’s operations, reported ANI. As the women were again left out from the cabinet, Mujahid intimated that they might be included in the cabinet in the future. Meanwhile, the extension of the Cabinet paved the way for ethnic minorities like Hazaras to be included. The Taliban has formed a 33-member caretaker cabinet sans women and mainstream politicians from the previous regime.

Image: PTI/Representative Image