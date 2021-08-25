Afghanistan: France To Complete Evacuation Within 3 Days, Says 'extension Depends On US'

France will end its evacuations from the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan in three days and informed that its troops will not be staying in the war-ravaged nation for long if the United States decides to stick to the August 31 deadline for airlifting citizens. However, the French foreign ministry has also informed that the extension of its evacuation mission would depend on US president Joe Biden administration and its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Reportedly, Nicolas Roche, the chief of staff for Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Tuesday (local time) told French Prime Minister Jean Castex that if the US carries out a total withdrawal on August 31 as previously planned, then for France, “ that means that our operation ends Thursday evening. So we have three days left.” As per the latest update, at least 2,000 French nationals and Afghan citizens have been evacuated from Afghanistan by the European nation through a military base in Abu Dhabi.

After French President Emmanuel Macron said that the country was opening its arms to help the threatened people in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, the French foreign ministry said that the evacuation operations that started on August 16, are continuing. Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that even though the foreign nationals could continue travelling to the airport, the Afghans will not be allowed to leave the country after August 31. The insurgents, that took over Afghanistan on August 15, also warned that the United States must stick to its deadline of month-end to withdraw all troops.

Biden’s stance on the August 31 deadline

Even as the western nations struggle to complete evacuation, US President Joe Biden on August 24 declared that he has decided to stick to his August 31 deadline to complete the airlift of US citizens, vulnerable Afghans and others who seek to leave the war-ravaged nation. Biden’s decision reportedly contradicts the allied leaders who were hoping for an extension of the deadline, triggering criticism against the US President.

US President said, “We are currently on a pace to finish by August the 31st. The sooner we can finish, the better. Each day of operations brings added risk to our troops. But the completion by August 31st depends upon the Taliban continuing to cooperate and allow access to the airport for those who we're transporting out and no disruptions to our operations.”

“Every day we’re on the ground is another day that we know ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport and attack both us and allied forces and innocent civilians,” Biden added while referring to the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate, which is, according to Associated Press, known for staging suicide attacks on civilians.

(IMAGE: AP)