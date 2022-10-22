Afghanistan GDP Likely To Shrink Further By 30-35% This Year, World Bank Predicts

Afghanistan, which has witnessed the worst-ever crisis since the ouster of the democratically elected government last year, will face the burden of economic crisis further. According to a report by the World Bank, the country's real gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to contract further this year. The report released on October 18 revealed an accumulated contraction of close to 30-35% between 2021 and 2022. It underscored that the country has witnessed a sharp decline in public spending, lower household incomes, and reduced consumption causing aggregate demand to fall. Besides, disruptions in the payment system and supply constraints further hampered private sector activities, initially forcing many businesses to close or scale down their operations.

According to preliminary statistics on the gross domestic product, it shows that the economy contracted by about 20 per cent in 2021. Over the past year, the resumption of off-budget international support for humanitarian needs and basic services helped mitigate some of the negative impacts. The report concludes that Afghanistan is a much smaller economy now. After contracting significantly, the economy has reached an inflection point and is likely plateauing around a low-level equilibrium.

There are signs of economic stabilization: World Bank

While inflation remains high, some indicators have improved: exports have increased, exchange-rate volatility has reduced, and domestic revenue collection is relatively healthy. Private businesses are adjusting to the new operating environment as a recent World Bank survey found that more than three-quarters of businesses are operational now though most are working well below capacity, as per the report. “While there are signs of economic stabilization and resilience of Afghan businesses, the country continues to face enormous social and economic challenges that are impacting heavily on the welfare of the Afghan people, especially women, girls, and minorities,” said Melinda Good, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan.

“Living conditions showed slight improvements in the past few months, but deprivation remains very high across the country, and persistent inflation might further erode any welfare gains.” Furthermore, the report projects that the real GDP in 2022 will contract further, with an accumulated contraction of close to 30-35% between 2021 and 2022, before moving to a low-growth path (2.0 to 2.4%) for the next two years, with no improvement in per-capita income.

Uncertainties still loom in the war-torn nation

Amid the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, the Taliban dissolved the Human Rights Commission and other key departments in May this year. According to multiple media reports, it has also dissolved High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), which former Afghan President Abdullah Abdullah earlier headed. The Taliban made the announcement citing the budget crisis. It is worth mentioning that after taking over the leadership of the country, the Taliban made tall claims about the new regime not resembling the old one. The extremist group promised to allow education and jobs for women. However, instead of fulfilling their promises, the Taliban barred women from educational institutions and working.

Image: AP