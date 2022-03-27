Afghanistan Girls Protest In Kabul Against Taliban's Ban On Education For Women | Watch

After Afghanistan's hardline Islamist Taliban government announced an unforeseen shut down of secondary schooling for girls until further notice, allowing only boys to pursue their education, Afghan women and girls, on Saturday, flooded the streets and staged a protest. Thousands of girls, a day earlier, had flocked to their schools after a term break to resume studies but were told to return home after hours of waiting outside the institutions’ gates.

Expressing angst at the betrayal of the Taliban’s so-called Ministry of Education in the capital, Kabul, girls protested shouting anti-Taliban slogans, demanding that the Taliban reverse its decision of banning education to females above the sixth grade. Girl students from higher grades who desperately waited to return to classes questioned the Taliban’s regressive policies under the Shariah law. The decision was also officially confirmed by a Taliban government member, prompting an outcry from the international community that urged Taliban leaders to reopen schools and give women their rights and equal status within the conflict-ridden Central Asian country.

Dozens of teachers, students & women's rights activists demonstrated in Kabul today to demand the opening of secondary schools & high schools for girls in Afghanistan.

On the other hand, the Taliban did not allow journalists to film the protest and treated some journalists badly.

Two dozen women marched in defiance to the Taliban’s rule expressing anger and outrage after months of uncertainty. “Open the schools! Justice, justice!” they were heard shouting in the footages of the protests that flooded social media in a rare display of the staunch criticism of Taliban in public, on the streets.

Today once again the Bravest Afghan - women, girls and young men come to the streets in Kabul this morning to protest against the continued ban of girls' education in Afghanistan

Afghan women and girls know what it means to be educated and empowered and will not take this ban lightly.



They took to the streets in Kabul to protest against the continued ban of girls' education

The move also invoked the Taliban’s six years in power during 1996-2001 marred by human rights violations and injustices against women. Women were robbed of Jobs, education, and equal public status as their male counterparts under the stringent pro-religious hardline laws. After the United States pulled out of Kabul after nearly 20 years of war, Taliban’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had said at a news conference on 16 August 2021, that the faction would allow women to work and study. But after a meeting late evening on Wednesday in the southern city of Kandahar, the Taliban officials closed doors to education for the women within the country.

(Afghan girls participate in a lesson at Tajrobawai Girls High School in Herat, Afghanistan on 25 Novovember 2021. Image: AP)

(Afghan students leave school classes in a primary school in Kabul, Afghanistan on 27 March 2021. Image: AP)

World leaders ask Taliban to reverse decision; express concern about women's rights

World governments had also issued a joint statement in condemnation of the Taliban’s decision not to re-open secondary schools to Afghan girls. Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union derided the hardline Islamist Taliban government for not allowing the Afghan girls the opportunity to go back to school.

“We are united in our condemnation of the Taliban’s decision on March 23 to deny so many Afghan girls the opportunity to finally go back to school. The Taliban’s action contradicted its public assurances to the Afghan people and to the international community,” the statement read.

"Taliban's restrictions on girls' education are largely the same as when they ruled in 1996-2001. The excuses for closing girls' schools are disingenuous: the goal is to block girls from studying indefinitely. It's the same pattern as in the late 1990s."

The Taliban's decision to shut school doors to girls is unjustifiable. Denying their right to an education contradicts assurances given to the Afghan people.



Every Afghan has an equal right to education - the Taliban should reverse this decision.

The EU, US, UK, Canada, and the allied nations challenged the Taliban’s decision to ban education for girls, stating that it took months of work by the international community to support teacher stipends based on an expectation that schools would be open for all. “And sadly, it came as eager Afghan girls were walking to their schools for the first time in seven months,” the world governments said in a joint statement.

Further, the leaders of the world urged the Taliban to urgently reverse their decision, adding that it will have consequences far beyond its harm to Afghan girls.