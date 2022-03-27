Last Updated:

Afghanistan Girls Protest In Kabul Against Taliban's Ban On Education For Women | Watch

Two dozen girls and women marched in defiance to the Taliban’s rule expressing anger and outrage after months of uncertainty. “Open the schools," they chanted.

Written By
Zaini Majeed
Afghanistan

Image: AP/@sohailnoorkhan/Twitter


After Afghanistan's hardline Islamist Taliban government announced an unforeseen shut down of secondary schooling for girls until further notice, allowing only boys to pursue their education, Afghan women and girls, on Saturday, flooded the streets and staged a protest. Thousands of girls, a day earlier, had flocked to their schools after a term break to resume studies but were told to return home after hours of waiting outside the institutions’ gates. 

Expressing angst at the betrayal of the Taliban’s so-called Ministry of Education in the capital, Kabul, girls protested shouting anti-Taliban slogans, demanding that the Taliban reverse its decision of banning education to females above the sixth grade. Girl students from higher grades who desperately waited to return to classes questioned the Taliban’s regressive policies under the Shariah law. The decision was also officially confirmed by a Taliban government member, prompting an outcry from the international community that urged Taliban leaders to reopen schools and give women their rights and equal status within the conflict-ridden Central Asian country. 

Two dozen women marched in defiance to the Taliban’s rule expressing anger and outrage after months of uncertainty. “Open the schools! Justice, justice!” they were heard shouting in the footages of the protests that flooded social media in a rare display of the staunch criticism of Taliban in public, on the streets.

READ | Russia's foreign minister to visit China on Mar 31 to discuss aid efforts for Afghanistan

The move also invoked the Taliban’s six years in power during 1996-2001 marred by human rights violations and injustices against women. Women were robbed of Jobs, education, and equal public status as their male counterparts under the stringent pro-religious hardline laws. After the United States pulled out of Kabul after nearly 20 years of war, Taliban’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had said at a news conference on 16 August 2021, that the faction would allow women to work and study. But after a meeting late evening on Wednesday in the southern city of Kandahar, the Taliban officials closed doors to education for the women within the country. 

READ | Afghanistan: World leaders ask Taliban to reverse decision of denying education to girls

(Afghan girls participate in a lesson at Tajrobawai Girls High School in Herat, Afghanistan on 25 Novovember 2021. Image: AP)

READ | Female Foreign Ministers of nations press Taliban on girls' education in Afghanistan

(Afghan students leave school classes in a primary school in Kabul, Afghanistan on 27 March 2021. Image: AP)

World leaders ask Taliban to reverse decision; express concern about women's rights

World governments had also issued a joint statement in condemnation of the Taliban’s decision not to re-open secondary schools to Afghan girls. Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union derided the hardline Islamist Taliban government for not allowing the Afghan girls the opportunity to go back to school.

READ | UNSC calls Taliban’s decision to limit women's education in Afghanistan ‘deeply damaging’

“We are united in our condemnation of the Taliban’s decision on March 23 to deny so many Afghan girls the opportunity to finally go back to school. The Taliban’s action contradicted its public assurances to the Afghan people and to the international community,” the statement read. 

The EU, US, UK, Canada, and the allied nations challenged the Taliban’s decision to ban education for girls, stating that it took months of work by the international community to support teacher stipends based on an expectation that schools would be open for all. “And sadly, it came as eager Afghan girls were walking to their schools for the first time in seven months,” the world governments said in a joint statement.

Further, the leaders of the world urged the Taliban to urgently reverse their decision, adding that it will have consequences far beyond its harm to Afghan girls.

Tags: Afghanistan, Female students, Kabul
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND