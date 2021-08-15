Afghanistan Government Loses Maidan Wardak As Taliban Surrounds Kabul From All Sides

As the Taliban inches closer to capturing Afghanistan's capital Kabul by trapping it from all sides, the provincial capital just west of Kabul, Maidan Wardak has come under pressure from the militant group.

Notably, Maidan Wardak is just 90 km away from Kabul. The Associated Press reported that the rapid shuttle runs came on Sunday as wisps of smoke rose from the US embassy's roof. US officials had previously said that diplomats inside had begun destroying sensitive documents.

Meanwhile, Afghan officials have said that the Taliban has entered the outskirts of Kabul. Talibani fighters had reached the districts of Kalakan, Qarabagh and Paghman. The collapse of Jalalabad had already left Afghanistan’s central government in control of just Kabul and five other provincial capitals out of the country’s 34. In a nationwide offensive that has taken just over a week, the Taliban has defeated, co-opted, or sent Afghan security forces fleeing from wide swathes of the country.

Indian Mission working overtime for Afghan refugees amid Taliban onslaught

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Kabul is flooded with visa applications from Afghan nationals who are trying to leave the war-torn country due to the worsening situation. The officials at the embassy are working overtime to issue visas to Afghan nationals as the war between the Taliban and the Afghanistan government has further intensified. Taliban forces are not far away from Kabul and the terror outfit is in a strong position after gaining control of over 60% of the country's territory.

India's role in Afghanistan

The Indian Embassy is providing visas to those Afghans who worked within the framework of the embassy. These include people like the local staff at the embassy, their families, or those working in other Indian consulates. News agency ANI quoted an unnamed source as saying, "Despite the heavy rush, India is continuing to issue visas in Afghanistan. We are seeing a rise in the number of applicants and we have also increased the quota. We are also facilitating visas for Afghans who worked with us."

(With inputs from AP and ANI)