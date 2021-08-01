'It's Clear Pakistan Supports Taliban, Exports Terror': Afghan Defence Ministry Spokesman

After Afghanistan shared that it has killed over 200 Talibani insurgents in the last 24 hours, the central Asian country's Deputy Spokesperson of Ministry of National Defence Fawad Aman on Sunday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. While stating that fortunately, the number of Taliban casualties is increasing every day, Fawad Aman said that hundreds of Talibani terrorists have been killed and wounded during Afganistan forces operation.

The Deputy Speaker of Afghanistan's Ministry of National Defence said, "Apart from launching air strikes, we are also launching offensive operations against Taliban in northern provinces, southern region and the eastern region of the country. Our security forces are advancing on the battlefield."

On Republic TV: We can say for sure that the Taliban will be defeated for 4 reasons:

1-ANDSF are well-equipped, professional and motivated

2- The ANDSF are right and TB are wrong

3- Afghans support ANDSF and hate the TB

4-The international community strongly supports ANDSF pic.twitter.com/hFAkD8FFbv — Fawad Aman (@FawadAman2) August 1, 2021

Afghanistan: 'Pakistan is supporting Taliban'

Remarking that unfortunately the Taliban is implementing the agenda of other foreign countries like Pakistan, Aman said that the Pakistani terrorists are present in the Taliban group and they are fighting against Afghanistan. He said that the Pakistani terrorists are not only destroying Afghanistan's infrastructure but also killing the country's innocent people including women and children.

Asserting that Afghanistan is trying to protect its people by defeating the Taliban, the Deputy Speaker said that Afghanistan will not allow the Taliban to repeat its regime in the country. When asked to speak in detail about the presence of Pakistani terrorists and elements alongside the Taliban in Afghanistan, Fawad Aman said that most of the foreign countries across the globe now know that Pakistan is supporting the Taliban in the country. "It's not a new issue and everyone knows that Pakistan supports Taliban," he added.

Fawad Aman said, "Pakistan not only supports Taliban but also provides weapons and ammunition to the terror group. Just today, 4 Pakistani terrorists have been killed in the east of Afghanistan during today's military operation. The number of Pakistani terrorists supporting the Taliban in our country is very high."

While hitting out at the Pakistan government and its Prime Minister Imran Khan for supporting and fighting along with the terror outfit, Taliban, Aman said that if Pakistan is rejecting this blame, then it should now prove it on the ground. Demanding that Pakistan should now provide that it does not support the Taliban in Afghanistan, he said, "We can prove it with the evidence and on the ground by using credible evidence that Pakistani fighters are supporting the Taliban in our country."

The Deputy Speaker from Afghanistan further said that by now, most of the countries know that Pakistan is the "sponsor" of terrorism in Afghanistan. On Afghanistan demands, the other countries will now change their policies towards Pakistan and also pressurise it to stop supporting terrorism in the country, he added.

(Image: Republicworld.com, AP, ANI)