Afghanistan Govt's Collapse Started After US, Taliban Inked Doha Agreement In 2019: Ex-NSA

Afghanistan’s former National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib recently stated that the actual collapse of the Afghan government started after the United States and the Taliban inked the Doha agreement in February 2019. Afghanistan had plunged into crisis in August after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the government of then-president Ashraf Ghani collapsed. Even though months have passed, the war-torn country is still battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis.

During an interview with Radio Free Afghanistan, Hamdullah Mohib informed that he is settled in the United States and former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is still living in the UAE. Mohib claimed that if Ghani didn't flee the country after the Taliban takeover, he would have died as the Taliban planned to execute the former President on the orders of Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI. The Ex-Afghan NSA also said that Ghani's decision to leave the country was not a last-minute choice, but was based on events over the previous three years.

Mohib went on to say that the real collapse of the Afghan government started after the US and the Taliban inked the Doha agreement in 2019. "When the Afghan security forces got out of control, we understood that Afghanistan had collapsed and we were disappointed about negotiations with the Taliban," he said. He further added that even on the 15 August- collapse day - a delegation to which he was also part of, wanted to go to Doha for negotiations and power-sharing process but everything was changing after each hour.

US Special Envoy ‘took Taliban hands and delivered them to Kabul’

It is to mention that the Taliban had signed the peace agreement in February 2020 under the administration of former US President Donald Trump. The deal had stated that the withdrawal of the US troops from the Afghan soil and the Taliban would abate violence and guarantee that its soil will be a safe haven for the terrorists. “Election and Loya Jirga (traditional code of laws of the Pashtun people) were the two options that were planned to be suggested to the Taliban for power-sharing,” Mohib said.

Before the takeover, the Taliban's demand was that the government make a statement and announce that they are surrendering. Mohib also said that Amrullah Saleh, the former first Vice President, departed Kabul a day before the fall. He didn't specify if Saleh had discussed his departure with Ghani. He blamed the situation in Afghanistan on former US Special Envoy for Peace Zalmai Khalilzad, claiming Khalilzad "took Taliban hands and delivered them to Kabul," according to Radio Azadi. He urged the Taliban to build an inclusive government in order to accommodate philosophically and politically diverse people.

(With inputs from ANI)

