Afghanistan: Group Of Indians From Dehradun Stranded In Kabul Await Evacuation; WATCH

As the Afghanistan security collapses, several Indians stranded in the war-torn country are waiting to be evacuated. Visuals from the Kabul airport are being shared by the stranded Indians as they wait to be rescued. Earlier, the Indian Government evacuated nearly 150 Indian nationals and embassy members from Kabul as part of the evacuation mission by IAF C-17. However, groups of Indian nationals are yet to be rescued as the situation in Afghanistan deteriorates post the Taliban's takeover.

Indians stranded in Afghanistan

A Group of Indian nationals hailing from Dehradun were seen stranded at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The visuals were shared by them on social media. Earlier 200 Indians were evacuated from the country in two batches, however, several other are yet to be rescued. The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday requested the stranded Indians in Afghanistan and their employers share necessary details on the dedicated phone number and mobile number of the MEA Afghanistan Cell.

The Ministry in a statement said, "We understand that a number of Indians are stranded in that country, some of whom are employed by third country organisations. Our immediate priority is to obtain accurate information about all Indian nationals currently in Afghanistan." Meanwhile, Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar described the evacuation of the Indian embassy from Afghanistan to be a “difficult and complicated exercise.” On Tuesday via his Twitter, he said "Movement of the Indian Ambassador and the embassy staff from Kabul to India was a difficult and complicated exercise. Thank all those whose cooperation and facilitation made it possible."

Earlier, The Indian Air Force (IAF) operated a special flight, C-17 Globemaster that took off on Monday, August 16, from the Hindon Air Force Station in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. The flight was sent to evacuate stranded Indians, including embassy staff and their families. The flight had to be diverted to Tajikistan because of the chaos at the Kabul airport. Later, it landed at the airport to evacuate citizens and has now arrived at the Hindon air force station after arriving at Jamnagar at 11:20 AM on Tuesday.

Image: AP/ Representative Image