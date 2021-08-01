Afghanistan: Herat Under Pressure From Taliban Assault, Governor Says Region Reinforced

Tensions escalated in Aghanistan's Herat over the weekend as the Taliban continued its offensive operations to take control of the region. According to the Provincial Governor's Office, reinforcements have arrived in the city and the region has been secured. The battle for the western city is crucial since it guarantees the Taliban militants easy access into the Southern regions of Kandahar and Lashkargah.

According to Republic TV's Senior Correspondent from Kabul, Shershah Nawabi, both sides are engaged in an aggressive clash on ground. The initiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government have failed to reach any conclusion and both sides continue to maintain an aggressive stance to establish their geographical reach.

The situation on ground significantly deteriorated after the Taliban launched a grenade attack at the UN's office in Herat, which emerged as a flashpoint in the violence. As per the latest reports, out of 419 districts in the country, more than 190 districts are under the Taliban's control. The Afghanistan government has regained control over Herat's crucial Karokh district killing at least 152 Taliban terrorists.

Taliban strikes UN Office in Herat

Amid international pressure over the violence unleashed in Afghanistan, the Taliban on Friday attacked the United Nations office in Herat with rocket grenades and gunfire. The attack on the UN compound left one Afghan security guard and wounded several other officers. The United States has strongly condemned the attack and called for an immediate reduction in violence in the country.

"The United States strongly condemns the attack on the United Nations compound in Herat, Afghanistan that resulted in the death of an Afghan guard. The United Nations in Afghanistan is a civilian entity focused on supporting peace efforts, promoting the rights of all Afghans and providing humanitarian and development assistance. Attacks against civilian UN personnel and facilities are prohibited under international law," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement.