Afghanistan: IFRC Calls For Global Support To Stem Spiraling Hunger, Poverty Amid Drought

Amid the ongoing political, social and economic crisis in Afghanistan, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has appealed for stronger global cooperation to stop the escalating famine in the nation. As one of the world's greatest humanitarian disasters which threaten millions, 70% of households in Afghanistan are unable to meet their basic food and non-food requirements as a result of rising poverty, with particularly catastrophic consequences for widows, the elderly, persons with disabilities, and children. According to a press release from IFRC, due to decreased immunity, approximately 3 million children are in danger of malnutrition and are susceptible to infections like acute watery diarrhea and measles.

MEDIA RELEASE: The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies @ifrc is calling for increased global support to stem spiraling hunger in Afghanistan as one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises threatens millions.



👉🏽https://t.co/KeJWrd0bxw pic.twitter.com/xNP5WuPlRY — IFRC Asia Pacific (@IFRCAsiaPacific) June 17, 2022

The IFRC further noted that intense summer temperatures and a poor spring rainy season have led to destruction of crop in the country.

Several people are begging on the streets as the cost of basic necessities has risen in the face of falling remittances, a collapsing economy, and increased poverty.

Afghanistan crisis

Dr. Mohammad Nabi Burhan, the Secretary-General of the Afghan Red Crescent, said, “This is one of the worst humanitarian crises I have seen in Afghanistan, in more than 30 years as a humanitarian aid worker. It is horrifying to see the extent of hunger and resurgence of poverty that we have fought so hard to eradicate,” as per the release.

Burhan went on to say that it is especially concerning for Afghans living in rural and isolated regions, where some of the nation's poorest people are facing widespread poverty and severe starvation after their harvests failed or their livestock destroyed. He said, “A lack of food should not be a cause of death in Afghanistan.”

The Afghan Red Crescent chief stressed that to preserve lives, a concerted international effort is needed to maintain crucial humanitarian aid across the country.

According to the press release, utilising available funding, the Afghan Red Crescent is stepping up its response operation, prioritising food and cash handouts as well as delivering health care through over 140 health centres across Afghanistan. However, recent indications indicate that considerably more aid will be required.

'The increasing economic hardship is a bitter blow for families in Afghanistan'

Meanwhile, the IFRC's Head of Delegation for Afghanistan, Necephor Mghendi, said, “The increasing economic hardship is a bitter blow for families in Afghanistan who are trying to cope with one of the worst droughts and food crises they have ever faced, leaving children malnourished and far more vulnerable to preventable disease.”

In addition to providing crucial aid to individuals suffering from extreme drought and famine, as per Mghendi, livelihood measures should be encouraged to help them reclaim their employment. She further asserted that investments in local institutions that provide essential services in both urban and rural communities are required. “Locally staffed, well-functioning institutions are proven to help the most vulnerable, including children, women, and the elderly in every corner of Afghanistan,” she explained.

As part of this ongoing assistance, the IFRC is requesting 80 million Swiss francs from the international community to help the Afghan Red Crescent provide emergency relief, health services, and recovery aid to nearly 1 million people in areas devastated by numerous crises.

(Image: Twitter/ @IFRCAsiaPacific)