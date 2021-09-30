Afghanistan: Indian Businessman Kidnapped From Kabul Released After 15 Days

A 50-year-old-Indian national, who had been abducted by unknown kidnappers from Afghanistan earlier this month, was released on September 29. Puneet Singh Chandhok, president of the Indian World Forum, informed that the Indian national, Bansri Lal Arendeh, is currently with his elder brother.

The matter came into light after Chandhok tweeted about the Indian national's abduction from Afghanistan's capital Kabul on September 15. "Alarming to learn about gunpoint abduction of Bansri Lal Arendeh, 50 Yr Old #Afghan #hindu Indian Citizen in #Kabul yesterday morning. I request @narendramodi ji @DrSJaishankarji @AmitShahji @MEAIndia to intervene and assist the family at the highest level and rescue him, (sic)" Chandhok had tweeted on September 15.

Since then, the Indian government was in touch with local authorities in Kabul. "I can confirm that Bansri Lal Arendeh, Indian national businessman aged around 50 years who had been abducted on September 14 at gunpoint in Kabul has been released earlier today a few hours back and is currently with his elder brother Ashok Lal," Chandhok said.

Kidnapped Indian businessman is a resident of Delhi-NCR

According to a report by Times Now, Arendeh, a resident of Delhi-NCR, is one of the largest pharmaceutical traders in Kabul. He has been running a pharmaceutical shop in Afghanistan's national capital for the last two decades. After the Indian government intervened in the matter, the Taliban's intelligence department had also issued a note ordering tracking of Arendeh.

While responding to the request made by the president of the Indian World Forum, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the Indian administration is strictly observing the probe by local Afghan officials in the case of Bansuri Lal Arindeh.

"We have seen a missing person's reports about an Indian national, Bansri Lal, missing in Kabul. We're in touch with all concerned. We've seen reports about local authorities undertaking investigation," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said.

It is worth mentioning that a series of incidents unfolded after the Taliban captured the national capital, Kabul, on 15 August, including a bomb attack. Since the Taliban's conquest, lakhs of desperate Afghan nationals have fled the war-torn country and taken asylum in different countries. Lakhs of people are still waiting for their turn to reach other countries.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @cool_crusader/Twitter)