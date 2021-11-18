Afghanistan: Internally Displaced People Receive Food Supplies In Kunduz Province

Several internally displaced individuals in the Kunduz province of Afghanistan have obtained the most required food supplies from an assistance organisation this week in the war-torn nation. Haji Mohammad Ismail, the Deputy Chairman of the aid organisation, Bayat Foundation stated, “We came to Kunduz to distribute (food items) to a number of deserving and displaced people that were identified by the Bayat Foundation team," local media reported as per ANI.

“The charity Bayat Foundation's aid distribution process to vulnerable and war-affected people has started across the (Kunduz) province,” said spokesman of the foundation in Kunduz province, Khair Mohammad Saljoqi. Saljoqi explained that a rigorous evaluation was conducted to identify persons in the province who were in desperate need of such assistance and then started providing commodities to hundreds of families.

In the last two months, the Bayat Foundation organisation has distributed thousands of food boxes to destitute Afghan citizens with financial support and donations from most citizens throughout the world. The food items in the relief package include flour, oil, as well as rice. Haji Mohammad Ismail also added that they will continue to deliver further support to other regions shortly.

OCHA delivered food to 1,73,000 vulnerable individuals

At the beginning of October, a UN organisation stated that thousands of Afghans throughout the nation received humanitarian supplies from 27 September to 3 October. Nearly 1,73,000 vulnerable individuals in Baghlan, Badakhshan and Kunduz provinces obtained food aid, according to the Afghan Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The OCHA further added that all health facilities in the provinces of Kunduz and Baghlan were accessible, albeit several are not fully operating due to a lack of essential medical aids. In the provinces of Jawzjan and Sari Pul, a World Food Programme's seasonal livelihood assistance initiative delivered food commodities for almost a month to 54,796 persons in need.

Afghanistan was already among the world's worst humanitarian situations when the Taliban took control on 15 August, increasing existing needs and vulnerabilities. According to Xinhua, over 2,030 individuals in the nation's capital, Kabul, got cash to return home in Afghanistan's central area. In addition to this, the OCHA stated that more than 3.8 million individuals got food aid in September with 21,000 children aged between 6-59 months. Also, 10,000 women obtained treatment for severe malnutrition, and 32,000 individuals received non-food goods including blankets and winter clothes.

