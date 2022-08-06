Afghanistan: IS Claims Responsibility For Kabul Blast That Left 8 Dead, 18 Injured

As terrorists' activities continue to cripple Afghanistan, the Islamic State (IS) on Friday claimed the responsibility for the Kabul blast in a Shi’ite residential area in Kabul that left eight dead and 18 injured. The terror outfit, which has emerged to become the Taliban’s biggest security challenge, said that 20 people were killed in the blast, which took place during a Shia community mourning gathering in the holy month of Muharram.

Khalid Zadran, the city's police spokesperson reported that the explosion took place in a crowded place. Citing sources, Anadolu Agency reported that several people were gathered to commemorate the first 10 days of the Muharram. The images and videos that surfaced on social media showed several men rushing to help the wounded after the blast shook the crowd. Islamic State (IS), the hardline militant group claimed the attack on Friday as it increased its activities ever since the Taliban reconquered Afghanistan in August 2021.

The blast on Friday followed by a gunbattle in Afghanistan’s capital on Wednesday which claimed the lives of five people. The Taliban had reportedly said that the clashes killed two Taliban police and three Islamic State group gunmen. Khalid Zadran, the Taliban spokesman for the Kabul police chief, said police had launched an operation against the gunmen’s hideout and killed at least three in a neighbourhood in western Kabul. Zadran had also said that the gunmen were IS members.

IS and Taliban rivalry

IS has been operating in Afghanistan since 2014. While both Taliban and IS subscribe to a harsh interpretation of Islam, the Taliban was focused on getting hold of Afghanistan and IS affiliates in the country and other parts of the world have called for global jihad. A United Nations Security Council (UNSC) report in July 2021 claimed that the IS leaders in Iraq and Levant-Khorasan were looking to attract Taliban and other militants who reject the peace deal between the US and the Afghan Taliban.

The report also claimed that the IS in Iraq and the Levant-Khorasan have moved into other provinces and they have formed sleeper cells in Nuristan, Badghis, Sari Pul, Baghlan, Badakhshan, Kunduz and Kabul. According to the UNSC, the sleeper cells were formed despite territorial, leadership, manpower and financial losses in 2020 in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces.

“Its leaders also hope to attract intransigent Taliban and other militants who reject the Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan between the United States of America and the Taliban and to recruit fighters from the Syrian Arab Republic, Iraq and other conflict zones,” read the report.

